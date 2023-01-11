NJ Top Docs Approved Dr. Adriana Lombardi of The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey For 2023
Dr. Adriana Lombardi of The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Adriana Lombardi of The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey for 2023. Dr. Lombardi founded The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey in 2018 with a vision of delivering the best in skin cancer treatments, laser techniques, and cosmetic procedures under one roof.
“My practice combines western medicine with an integrative approach,” says Dr. Lombardi.
Dr. Lombardi’s objective is to provide the highest quality patient care and experience in dermatology, surgical, and aesthetic services. She confidently combines the most advanced, cutting-edge technology with a personalized approach.
Working in conjunction with her on-staff medical aesthetician, Dr. Lombardi creates custom skin care routines for her patients. Dr. Lombardi also counsels her patients on nutrition and their overall health and is completing a program at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She believes in treating the whole patient, inside and out.
As a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American College of Mohs Surgery, and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, Dr. Lombardi frequently participates in continued education courses throughout the year
