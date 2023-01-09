Submit Release
Direct Bed Now Offering Over 30 Different Full XL Mattress Models

All Springwall True North Chiropractic Series available in Full XL size Mattresses

Full XL or Double XL mattresses are a very efficient size option for smaller bedrooms and taller sleepers.

Full XL mattress size is a very efficient mattress size that gives you the length of a traditional queen size mattress, but allows for more floor space for narrower bedrooms”
— Gerian Sloetjes, President
STONEY CREEK, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Bed, a leading mattress retailer, is now offering over 30 different full XL mattress models to its customers. A full XL mattress is a slightly longer version of a traditional full mattress, measuring in at 54" wide by 79" long, compared to the 54" wide by 74" long of a full mattress. "Full XL mattress size is a very efficient mattress size that gives you the length of a traditional queen size mattress, but allows for more floor space for narrower bedrooms" says Direct Bed president, Gerian Sloetjes.

This makes the full XL mattress a good choice for taller people, as it provides an extra five inches in length. Additionally, the extra length offers extra support and comfort for those who are taller and have difficulty finding mattresses that fit their body type.

The full XL mattress models that Direct Bed is now offering are of the highest quality and come in a variety of styles, including memory foam, latex, and hybrid varieties. With so many options to choose from, Direct Bed is sure to have something to fit everyone's needs. You can use our filtering system on our website to pick exactly the mattress options that best suit you.

As with all other mattress sizes, Direct Bed does not believe in a one-size-fits all approach. This is why we have released over 30 curated options of Full XL mattress (double XL) so that you have a great selection to get exactly your needs. Some sleepers need an extra firm mattress (stomach sleepers), some sleepers need a medium firm (side & back sleepers). There are so many reasons to pick your exact mattress instead of going with a generic choice.

Direct Bed's commitment to providing customers with quality mattresses at an affordable price has made them a leader in the mattress industry. Whether you're looking for a full XL mattress or something else, Direct Bed has something for everyone.

We ship all Full XL mattresses across Canada & United states for free in a convenient box.

