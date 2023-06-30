Direct Bed now an Authorized Retailer of Serta iComfort Arctic Mattress with Reactex Foam, Offering 15X Cooler Sleep
Direct Bed is thrilled to announce recent authorization as a retailer of the highly anticipated Serta iComfort Arctic Mattress.
To understand the science behind Reactex Foam and witness how this revolutionary technology works, customers are encouraged to explore the informative links provided on Direct Bed's website.”HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Bed, a leading provider of premium sleep solutions, is thrilled to announce its recent authorization as a retailer of the highly anticipated Serta iComfort Arctic Mattress. This cutting-edge mattress introduces a breakthrough innovation known as Reactex Foam Technology, delivering an unprecedented 15X cooler sleep experience. Developed by brilliant physicists, Reactex Foam utilizes a unique layering system that efficiently transfers heat away from the body, ensuring a cool and comfortable night's sleep.
The Serta iComfort Arctic Mattress is designed to address one of the most common sleep concerns – temperature regulation. Many individuals struggle with overheating during the night, leading to disrupted sleep and discomfort. Reactex Foam Technology offers a revolutionary solution, employing an advanced heat transfer mechanism that dissipates heat through layers. By leveraging this innovative technology, the Serta iComfort Arctic Mattress provides a significantly cooler sleep environment compared to traditional memory foam mattresses.
Direct Bed is excited to be an authorized retailer of the Serta iComfort Arctic Mattress, as it aligns perfectly with their commitment to offering customers the latest advancements in sleep technology. With this partnership, Direct Bed reinforces its dedication to providing superior sleep solutions that promote restful nights and rejuvenating mornings.
To understand the science behind Reactex Foam and witness how this revolutionary technology works, customers are encouraged to explore the informative links provided on Direct Bed's website. These resources will demonstrate the exceptional heat transfer capabilities of Reactex Foam and its significant impact on achieving a cooler and more comfortable sleep experience.
Direct Bed's CEO, Gerian Sloetjes, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be an authorized retailer of the Serta iComfort Arctic Mattress with Reactex Foam Technology. Sleep quality is a top priority for us, and this mattress truly raises the bar when it comes to temperature regulation. We believe this innovative solution will provide our customers with the cool and restful sleep they deserve."
Customers can now experience the transformative power of the Serta iComfort Arctic Mattress by visiting Direct Bed's showrooms or exploring their online store at www.directbed.ca. With a range of size options and the ability to choose between firm or plush comfort levels, Direct Bed ensures that every individual can find the perfect fit for their sleep preferences.
About Direct Bed:
Direct Bed is a renowned provider of high-quality sleep products and accessories. With a commitment to offering top-notch customer service, a vast selection of premium mattresses, and innovative sleep solutions, Direct Bed strives to transform the way people sleep and rejuvenate.
