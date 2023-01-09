BUILD Magazine honors LONSEAL FLOORING with 2 awards
Lonseal focuses on being part of the solution. We choose designs that will contribute to human health and well-being. Lonseal Flooring is very grateful to be chosen for these awards”CARSON, CA, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great start to 2023 for Lonseal with 2 Build Awards! BUILD Magazine is now going into its 5th year in Architecture Awards and 7th year for its Home Builder Awards. BUILD Magazine awarded LONSEAL FLOORING with 2 awards in 2022:
Architecture Award for Best Sheet Vinyl Flooring Specialists – USA
and
Home Builders Awards for Leading Providers of Green Flooring Products - West Coast USA
The BUILD ARCHITECTURE AWARD showcases firms that excel in their fields. From residential architecture, healthcare architecture, and interior design, BUILD Magazine can proudly say it examines every aspect of the Architecture Industry. BUILD Magazine understands the importance of the Architecture Industry and how it touches every single life. With architectural designs lasting a lifetime, creating something that stands out and can be recognized is extremely important.
The BUILD HOME BUILDER AWARD focus on those within the architecture, construction, and property development sectors. The Home Builder Awards are a fundamental awards program for BUILD which year on year highlights the best of the best within the home building industry aiming to display the standout firms that excel in their respective industries.
BUILD’s research team gathers information independently from a number of publicly available sources, they assess the material supplied by the nominees and by those who put them forward originally. Their final judgment is based on various criteria including client dedication, innovation, business growth, longevity, online reputation, client feedback, and business performance
About Lonseal:
Lonseal’s biophilic design process contributed to achieving these awards. Influenced by health and social conditions, Lonseal designs for health and wellbeing. Celebrating over 50 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal offers a unique selection of resilient sheet vinyl in exterior and interior, embossed, smooth, sport, and wood-grain surfaces. Servicing a range of commercial applications including healthcare, education, sports and fitness, corporate, retail, and hospitality. Lonseal continues to make quality vinyl sheet flooring using the highest-grade components in their flooring product lines.
