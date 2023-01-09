Paint or Color the Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring the color to a favorite Pennsylvanian state park with the latest monthly paint/color-by-number offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF).

January’s paint/color-by-number template by PPFF’s volunteer artist Melodie Schwarz-Higgins is now available for download on the PPFF website: https://paparksandforests.org/our-work/recreation/paint-or-color-by-number/

The DIY paint/color-by-number templates are exceptional ways for individuals and families to connect with Pennsylvanian landscapes on a different level.

“My goal as an artist is to make nature accessible to everyone through art. I hope that, as people connect with the natural world, they will be inspired to appreciate and protect our amazing resources, " Schwarz-Higgins.

January’s template is a snowy scene from Hills Creek State Park. Fitting perfectly with PPFF’s 2023 Photo Contest theme, it inspires the painter to reflect on the restorative serenity found in the colors of winter.

Do-it-yourself painting templates are appropriate for all skill levels and can be downloaded and printed to make a work of art in your own home.

There are other templates available. Check out the projects celebrating Clean Water and Forested Ecosystems from 2022. Find them here!

“These fun pieces are sure to inspire you to pick up a brush and to go outside,” said Marci Mowery, Foundation President. “We invite you to take a photo of your painting once it’s complete, share it on social media, and tag PPFF!”

Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+ 17172367644
email us here
Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+ 17172367644
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102
Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, 17011
United States
+1 717-236-7644
Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation has 46 friends chapters across the Commonwealth and together they volunteer, complete projects, and advocate for these special places.

Paint or Color the Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests
