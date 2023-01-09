Submit Release
Korean Air allowed to fly to Lâm Đồng

VIETNAM, January 9 -  

HÀ NỘI — Korean Air – the flag carrier and the biggest airline of South Korea has been permitted to operate irregular flights carrying passengers between Incheon and Liên Khương airport in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng from January 4-24.

In a document sent to the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam and relevant agencies, the Ministry of Transport informed them of the decision and emphasised that the flights must ensure compliance with current regulations and directions of the Prime Minister, and instructions of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport on COVID-19 disease prevention and control. 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam is asked to coordinate with relevant agencies to arrange personnel and  infrastructure to serve international flights operated by the Korean Air, ensuring safety and security. — VNS

 

