Winter Anglers Be Aware of Parking Conditions

Anglers need to be mindful of where they park their vehicles while accessing local winter fisheries.

Due to a heavy snowpack throughout most of the state this winter, anglers often use the road rights-of-way to park vehicles and trailers. In some situations, parking has caused problems with traffic flow, especially farm equipment.

Parked vehicles should not obstruct traffic, interfere with snow removal and/or maintenance equipment, or create safety hazards.

