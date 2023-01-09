PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Sycamore Street/Paxton Street Intersection Improvement Project in Swatara Township and the City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County

01/09/2023

​Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Sycamore Street (Route 441) and Paxton Street (Route 3010) intersection improvement project at the City of Harrisburg/Swatara Township line in Dauphin County.

The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow and address the traffic hazard that exists due to an odd angle intersection. Currently Sycamore Street and Paxton Street meet at odd angles, creating a hazardous intersection for both vehicles and pedestrians.







The proposed project consists of separating the two roadways and eliminating the intersection. Minor right of way would be taken from the Paxton Street Home property (eligible historic property) to create two continuous lanes for Sycamore Street and maintain the eastbound lane on Paxton Street.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in 2024. The proposed design will improve traffic safety along Sycamore Street and Paxton Street, as well as provide pedestrian crossings from the Paxton Street Home to eastbound Paxton Street.

A digital version of the information will be available to view online through February 11, 2023.









The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.









The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Peter Roman, PennDOT Project Manager, at peroman@pa.gov or 717-705-6187.





Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.





Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018







