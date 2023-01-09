Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,164 in the last 365 days.

Night Work this Week at Centerville Road Interchange in Lancaster County

Work begins tonight; Contractor to trim trees on Centerville Road and Route 30

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that night work is planned for this week on Centerville Road and Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.


The contractor is scheduled to trim trees beginning tonight, Monday, January 9, through Thursday night, January 12. The first two or three nights of this work will be performed on Centerville Road. There will be lane restrictions with flaggers providing traffic control from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM.


Tree trimming will then be performed on Route 30. This work will be from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM either Wednesday or Thursday night, depending on when the Centerville Road work is finished. This part of the work is expected to take one night to complete. There will be lane restrictions in each direction.


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which consists of structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guiderail improvements, drainage improvements, pavement markings, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction. The project includes work on Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.


JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the prime contractor on this $36.3 million project. Work is expected to be completed by July 22, 2025.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


You just read:

Night Work this Week at Centerville Road Interchange in Lancaster County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.