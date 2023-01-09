Night Work this Week at Centerville Road Interchange in Lancaster County

Work begins tonight; Contractor to trim trees on Centerville Road and Route 30

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that night work is planned for this week on Centerville Road and Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.







The contractor is scheduled to trim trees beginning tonight, Monday, January 9, through Thursday night, January 12. The first two or three nights of this work will be performed on Centerville Road. There will be lane restrictions with flaggers providing traffic control from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM.





Tree trimming will then be performed on Route 30. This work will be from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM either Wednesday or Thursday night, depending on when the Centerville Road work is finished. This part of the work is expected to take one night to complete. There will be lane restrictions in each direction.





Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.





This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which consists of structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guiderail improvements, drainage improvements, pavement markings, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction. The project includes work on Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.





JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the prime contractor on this $36.3 million project. Work is expected to be completed by July 22, 2025.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





