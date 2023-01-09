Pizza Night Just Got Better: Introducing Three New Pizza Ovens From PizzaCraft
EINPresswire.com/ -- January 9, 2022— The make-your-own pizza craze has not calmed down, leading an increased number of people to search for the perfect pizza oven. Well, search no further. Union Square Group, parent company to Pizzacraft has a pizza-making solution.
Pizzeria Pronto Outdoor Pizza Oven: Let’s be real. Having the space to build a pizza oven would be nice, but it is not always possible. And, while there are some great portable models out there, the Pizzeria Pronto delivers better than the pizza delivery service. This portable pizza oven runs off propane, so not only can it be the centerpiece for a backyard pizza party, it can also be the centerpiece of a camping trip or even to tailgate at your favorite team’s stadium. It’s lightweight, portable and can be used on just about any surface, but doesn’t sacrifice on flavor, either. This offering pre-heats in just 10 minutes, so a delicious crust and cheesy goodness is only a short wait away. And, the internal stainless steel reflector plate to cook toppings as fast as the crust.
PizzaQue Portable Pizza Oven: Want to make artisan style pizzas anywhere? That’s where the PizzaQue Portable Pizza Oven comes in. Whether a gathering in your backyard for a pizza party or are upping the ante on a picnic, just a PizzaQue, propane and delicious pizza toppings are needed to make foodie dreams come to life. This oven pre-heats in 15 minutes and makes a 14-inch pizza every six minutes, so it can churn out pie after pie. With an enamel-coated steel reflector plate to cook toppings as fast as the crust, it also has an integrated thermometer, matchless starter, and temperature control knob for a pizza that is truly ::chef’s kiss::.
PizzaQue Kettle Grill Conversion Kit: Have a grill? With the PizzaQue Kettle Grill Conversion Kit, it's easy to turn that baby into a pizza oven in the blink of an eye! The PizzaQue® Pizza Kit for Kettle Grills replicates the results of a wood-fired oven, producing the same mouth-watering char, crisp crusts and bubbly toppings in just three to five minutes. The kit features a 15-inch ThermaBond® pizza stone, a stainless steel converter for efficient cooking, a flex sheet door, a stainless steel charcoal fence to keep coals in their proper place, and a 13-inch aluminum pizza peel with a folding handle. The PizzaQue Kettle Grill Conversion Kits fits both 18.5- and 22.5-inch kettle grills.
All of these pizza ovens are available on Amazon.
