Market Data reveals 21% of SMEs will be switching to Digital Business Cards in 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- If you're thinking of making the switch to digital business cards, now is the time to do it! Multiple research websites including Forbes has claimed that the digital business card industry could experience a massive boom in 2023. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be ahead of the curve and they will be able to reap all the benefits that come with using digital business cards.
Digital business cards offer a tremendous opportunity for SMEs to promote their businesses in an efficient and eco-friendly way. As per market projections from key analysts, more than 21% of SMEs would turn to these digital business cards to get an upper edge in 2023.
SMEs are increasingly using digital business cards as a way to promote their businesses. There are several reasons for this trend. First, digital business cards are more cost-effective than traditional paper business cards. Second, digital business cards are more convenient to use and share than paper business cards and so a great Networking tool. Third, digital business cards can be easily customized to include more information about the company and its products or services. And ultimately, compared to conventional business cards, digital cards are more environmentally friendly.
For these reasons and more, digital business cards are becoming an increasingly popular choice among small and medium-sized enterprises, and this is the perfect time to seize this opportunity.
According to the Founder and CEO of ShareEcard, AJ Berman: “In a nutshell using digital business cards offers numerous advantages for millions of SMEs looking to expand their reach. Not only do they provide an efficient, cost-effective and eco-friendly way of connecting with potential clients but they also enable you to add additional information about your business, such as videos, brochures and social media links. By taking advantage of digital business cards, SMEs have the potential to significantly increase their Network and improve their promotional efforts.”
At ShareEcard, they provide cutting-edge digital business cards that may be shared with an unlimited number of people and times, anywhere, at any time. They provide very moderately priced digital business cards that are simple to create on their online ordering systems.
About ShareEcard
ShareEcard is the Global Leader in Digital Business Cards and best sales lead capture solution for meetings, conferences, and events. We work with Professionals and Companies of all sizes, worldwide. Our enterprise client portfolio includes some of the best-known corporations in the world. With ShareEcard you get both in one place: Your own uniquely designed Digital Business Card, as well as a business cards scanner.
AJ Berman
Digital business cards offer a tremendous opportunity for SMEs to promote their businesses in an efficient and eco-friendly way. As per market projections from key analysts, more than 21% of SMEs would turn to these digital business cards to get an upper edge in 2023.
SMEs are increasingly using digital business cards as a way to promote their businesses. There are several reasons for this trend. First, digital business cards are more cost-effective than traditional paper business cards. Second, digital business cards are more convenient to use and share than paper business cards and so a great Networking tool. Third, digital business cards can be easily customized to include more information about the company and its products or services. And ultimately, compared to conventional business cards, digital cards are more environmentally friendly.
For these reasons and more, digital business cards are becoming an increasingly popular choice among small and medium-sized enterprises, and this is the perfect time to seize this opportunity.
According to the Founder and CEO of ShareEcard, AJ Berman: “In a nutshell using digital business cards offers numerous advantages for millions of SMEs looking to expand their reach. Not only do they provide an efficient, cost-effective and eco-friendly way of connecting with potential clients but they also enable you to add additional information about your business, such as videos, brochures and social media links. By taking advantage of digital business cards, SMEs have the potential to significantly increase their Network and improve their promotional efforts.”
At ShareEcard, they provide cutting-edge digital business cards that may be shared with an unlimited number of people and times, anywhere, at any time. They provide very moderately priced digital business cards that are simple to create on their online ordering systems.
About ShareEcard
ShareEcard is the Global Leader in Digital Business Cards and best sales lead capture solution for meetings, conferences, and events. We work with Professionals and Companies of all sizes, worldwide. Our enterprise client portfolio includes some of the best-known corporations in the world. With ShareEcard you get both in one place: Your own uniquely designed Digital Business Card, as well as a business cards scanner.
AJ Berman
ShareEcard
email us here