Mobile Dentistry for In Home Treatment, Cleanings,& Dentures Now Available in Dallas
Traveling dental services for the homebound, bedbound, or those suffering from cognitive decline. Dr. Anshu Bansal serves patients in Dallas and Fort Worth.
Alisa Kauffman Founder and the dentists of Geriatric House Call Dentistry have been providing award-winning dental services to the elderly population for over 35 years.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many, going to the dentist can be a daunting task. Our team is here to help whether you’re homebound, bedbound, suffering from Dementia or Alzheimer’s, or simply just prefer the convenience of in-home dentistry.
Geriatric House Call Dentistry is a network of professional and compassionate dentists spanning from coast to coast.
Established by Dr. Alisa Kauffman over 30 years ago, Geriatric House Call Dentistry has been expanding and is proud to announce the latest service area in Dallas Fort Worth Texas.
About Dr. Bansal - Dallas Traveling Mobile Dentist
Dr. Bansal joined the network in late 2022. She has her own brick-and-mortar practice, equipment, and the experience needed to treat patients within the comfort of their own home or assisted living center.
Dr. Bansal takes a holistic approach to health, she is also a Sleep Wellness Doctor too! She looks into trauma, diet, exercise, movement, and a wide variety of data points to develop a plan for her patients to improve their overall health and well-being. She prides herself on being compassionate, personable, professional, and comprehensive. She always takes the time to explain what procedure she’s performing, and why, and answer any questions her patients or caregivers may have. She prides herself in her work and the interpersonal, and professional relationships she’s built along the way.
Dr. Anshu Bansal received her dental degree from the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine in 2014. She received a certificate of excellence in special needs care. She is a diplomate of the American board of dental sleep medicine.
These specialty services include crowns, bridges, veneers, partials, and complete dentures. In-office whitening and at-home bleaching are available.
Dr. Bansal is passionate about helping patients with sleep apnea, including education on lifestyle coaching, reinforcing nasal breathing patterns, and achieving goals. She also does house call visits for many patients who are homebound or in nursing care facilities.
Contact us to schedule your consultation, or exam with Dr. Bansal today by calling 866-686-4423
