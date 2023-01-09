Funding Available for Delaware Communities Seeking to Improve Tree Canopy

DOVER, Del. (January 9, 2023) – Delaware’s Urban and Community Forestry Program is still accepting applications for up to $5,000 in matching grants for tree planting and management projects on public land and community open space. Urban and community grants are open to all Delaware municipalities, homeowner associations, and certified nonprofits, including schools and churches. There are also grant opportunities specifically for areas within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

The urban forestry grant program helps communities harness the numerous natural benefits of trees: cleaner air and water, energy savings, increased property values, civic pride, and reduced storm water runoff and flooding. Funding is provided by the U.S. Forest Service and state funds.

Complete guidelines on all grant programs are at de.gov/treegrants. The deadline is March 3, 2023, and all submissions must be via online application.

“The Urban and Community Forestry Program’s primary goal is to increase tree canopy throughout the First State,” said Kesha Braunskill, Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator. “We want to provide funding to assist communities with tree planting and tree inventory projects. This year our program is hoping to receive applications that meet the requirements, and new communities are encouraged to apply.”

In 2022, the UCF program awarded $140,451 for 31 community tree projects.

Urban and Community Grants

Requests must be a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $5,000 in only one of two project categories: tree planting or tree management (i.e., professional tree inventory). Grants require a 50-50 match in either cash (non-federal funds) or in-kind services, including volunteer or staff time, equipment rental, or supplies.

Applications are evaluated after the deadline by the Delaware Community Forestry Council committee. Eligible projects must be performed on public lands within the community. Priority will be given to first-time applicants, Tree City USA and Tree Friendly Communities, and projects that focus on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Apply online for an Urban and Community Forestry Grant here: https://tinyurl.com/bddyh74k