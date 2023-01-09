Eisner Advisory Group Elevates Four to Partner

Eisner Advisory Group, one of the world’s largest business consulting firms, announced that it has admitted four new partners effective December 1, 2022.

“We’re excited and proud to announce the promotion of four new partners into Eisner Advisory Group LLC. The promotion of Glenn Aigen, John Delalio, Rahul Mahna and Mary Rizzuti reflects the growth of our technology and advisory businesses. The services these leaders drive enable our clients to leverage our expertise so that they can focus on their core business goals,” said Charly Weinstein, Eisner Advisory Group CEO. “We congratulate Glenn, John, Rahul and Mary and welcome them as partners.”

Glenn Aigen

Glenn is in the firm’s Family Office Services practice within the firm’s Private Client Services Group. He has more than 35 years of experience servicing ultra-high net worth individuals, corporate executives and institutional clients. Glenn has extensive experience operating all aspects of running a personal services business and providing outsource CFO and family office services to clients.

John Delalio

John is in the firm’s EA Outsourcing Solutions Group. He has more than 25 years of experience providing outsourcing services that utilize his background in finance, accounting, IT and operations to create internet-based services. He is adept at understanding how to mine important data out of information systems and present that data in a meaningful and actionable way.

Rahul Mahna

Rahul leads the Outsourced IT Services team. He has more than 20 years of experience in IT technologies, software development and cybersecurity services. He helps develop, deploy and support information systems—establishing highly effective IT risk-based policies and procedures, and consistently establishing harmony between IT and organizational objectives.

Mary Rizzuti

Mary leads Compensation Resources, an EisnerAmper Company. She has more than 20 years of experience in executive compensation, salary administration, best practices, sales compensation and performance management. Mary also provides compensation market data, litigation support and training to business leaders.