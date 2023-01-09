Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,094 in the last 365 days.

Eisner Advisory Group Elevates Four to Partner

Eisner Advisory Group, one of the world’s largest business consulting firms, announced that it has admitted four new partners effective December 1, 2022.

“We’re excited and proud to announce the promotion of four new partners into Eisner Advisory Group LLC.  The promotion of Glenn Aigen, John Delalio, Rahul Mahna and Mary Rizzuti reflects the growth of our technology and advisory businesses. The services these leaders drive enable our clients to leverage our expertise so that they can focus on their core business goals,” said Charly Weinstein, Eisner Advisory Group CEO. “We congratulate Glenn, John, Rahul and Mary and welcome them as partners.”

Glenn Aigen

Glenn is in the firm’s Family Office Services practice within the firm’s Private Client Services Group. He has more than 35 years of experience servicing ultra-high net worth individuals, corporate executives and institutional clients. Glenn has extensive experience operating all aspects of running a personal services business and providing outsource CFO and family office services to clients.

John Delalio

John is in the firm’s EA Outsourcing Solutions Group. He has more than 25 years of experience providing outsourcing services that utilize his background in finance, accounting, IT and operations to create internet-based services. He is adept at understanding how to mine important data out of information systems and present that data in a meaningful and actionable way.

Rahul Mahna

Rahul leads the Outsourced IT Services team. He has more than 20 years of experience in IT technologies, software development and cybersecurity services. He helps develop, deploy and support information systems—establishing highly effective IT risk-based policies and procedures, and consistently establishing harmony between IT and organizational objectives.

Mary Rizzuti

Mary leads Compensation Resources, an EisnerAmper Company. She has more than 20 years of experience in executive compensation, salary administration, best practices, sales compensation and performance management. Mary also provides compensation market data, litigation support and training to business leaders.

You just read:

Eisner Advisory Group Elevates Four to Partner

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.