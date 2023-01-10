Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,745 in the last 365 days.

THE 2023 PHNX AWARDS RISE FOR PEACE

Uplifting PHNX 2023 lettering, conveying rising up for peace

PHNX 2023 Creativity Awards: Rising up for peace

AdForum logo, circular design conveying connection

AdForum : Compare, Connect, Create

This year’s AdForum PHNX Awards are open for entries, with their usual diverse jury and a compelling new theme: peace

The PHNX has always been about friendship and harmony. But this year it’s also about something else: PEACE. Something we all crave, but which seems elusive right now”
— Philippe Paget, CEO, AdForum
NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In 2020, deep in the heart of lockdown, AdForum launched the PHNX Awards. Not so much a competition as a celebration of the resilience of creativity. One that would allow everyone to judge – not just creatives, but planners, executives, clients, PRs, marketers, consultants…in fact everyone who makes up this vibrant industry.

Now in their fourth year, the PHNX Awards have taken flight once more. Entries are open until April 1, with the shortlist published on April 17. An online celebration will take place on May 16.

Once again, the competition is initially FREE TO ENTER. There will be a fee of EUR 190 for SHORTLISTED ENTRIES ONLY.

The PHNX has always been about friendship and harmony. But this year it’s also about something else: PEACE. Something we all crave, but which seems elusive right now.

So this year’s competition will feature a new prize: Creativity for Peace, covering Campaigns against hate. Campaigns against prejudice. Campaigns against war. All of these will be considered for the prize. Of course, the most inspiring work in traditional categories will also be rewarded.

Last year almost 1000 creatives, marketers, journalists and consultants judged work from all over the planet. This year’s jury promises to be equally spectacular.

The PHNX Awards are looking for jurors and entrants. To join the celebration, see the links below. And as someone once said, give peace a chance.

Click to enter work

Click to join the jury

Carol Mason
AdForum
carol@adforum.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

THE 2023 PHNX AWARDS RISE FOR PEACE

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.