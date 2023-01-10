THE 2023 PHNX AWARDS RISE FOR PEACE
This year’s AdForum PHNX Awards are open for entries, with their usual diverse jury and a compelling new theme: peace
The PHNX has always been about friendship and harmony. But this year it’s also about something else: PEACE. Something we all crave, but which seems elusive right now”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Philippe Paget, CEO, AdForum
In 2020, deep in the heart of lockdown, AdForum launched the PHNX Awards. Not so much a competition as a celebration of the resilience of creativity. One that would allow everyone to judge – not just creatives, but planners, executives, clients, PRs, marketers, consultants…in fact everyone who makes up this vibrant industry.
Now in their fourth year, the PHNX Awards have taken flight once more. Entries are open until April 1, with the shortlist published on April 17. An online celebration will take place on May 16.
Once again, the competition is initially FREE TO ENTER. There will be a fee of EUR 190 for SHORTLISTED ENTRIES ONLY.
So this year’s competition will feature a new prize: Creativity for Peace, covering Campaigns against hate. Campaigns against prejudice. Campaigns against war. All of these will be considered for the prize. Of course, the most inspiring work in traditional categories will also be rewarded.
Last year almost 1000 creatives, marketers, journalists and consultants judged work from all over the planet. This year’s jury promises to be equally spectacular.
The PHNX Awards are looking for jurors and entrants. To join the celebration, see the links below. And as someone once said, give peace a chance.
