JOIN OCR FOR A BOOK TALK FOLLOWED BY A FIRESIDE CHAT WITH CHRIS MILLER, AUTHOR OF NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER CHIP WAR
OCR is set to engage Chris Miller, author of the book "Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology" on January 31 at 10AM ET.UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCR is set to engage Chris Miller, author of the highly acclaimed book "Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology" on Tuesday January 31 at 10:00AM - 11:00 AM ET in a book talk followed by a fireside chat. Viewers are invited to register for this free event on OCR’s website for an insider perspective into the complex global issues behind this page-turning work of nonfiction.
This critically acclaimed book was dubbed the Business Book of the Year in 2022 by Financial Times. Regarding Chip War, Forbes raved, “Fascinating…A historian by training, Miller walks the reader through decades of semiconductor history – a subject that comes to life thanks to [his] use of colorful anecdotes…Chip War makes clear that the battle for the multi-billion-dollar struggle for semiconductor supremacy in an increasingly-digitized world will only intensify in the years to come.”
Sitting fireside with Abhishek Kishore, OCR’s Managing Director - International, Miller will discuss how key industry concerns, including immigration, talent retention, and the global supply chain, link back to semiconductor technology. Learn how microchips became such a critical commodity, how they fit into civilian and non-civilian sectors, and why nations are vying to control the industry.
About the Event
Tune in to dive deeper into the critical role of semiconductors in today’s geopolitical landscape, explore the economic implications of recent semiconductor legislations, and discover why microchips are ‘the new oil.’ Stream the live event by going to www.ocr-inc.com/chip-war and follow OCR on LinkedIn for more insights and updates.
About the Author
Professor Chris Miller is an economic historian and the Associate Professor of International History at The Fletcher School, Tufts University. Miller is often consulted and quoted by major news media outlets and publications, holding a Ph.D. and MA from Yale University and AB in history from Harvard University. Beyond Chip War, Miller is the author of three books on the history of economics in Russia.
About OCR Services, Inc.
OCR Services, Inc. offers end to end, leading-edge trade compliance automation solutions for global companies of all sizes, specializing in enterprise level clients. Entering its 5th decade, OCR’s innovative software is built around industry standards and real-life case studies. The solution is robust yet intuitive, offering corporations a unifying platform for fueling global operations and streamlining the end to end compliance process across locations. Learn more at www.ocr-inc.com or find OCR on LinkedIn.
