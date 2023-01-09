Seeking Educators to Pilot MOOSE Platform; Info Session 1/18/23

Do you want to explore and implement innovative curriculum this spring? Are you interested in expanding your impact outside your classroom/school? The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently looking for dynamic, creative, and collaborative educators to pilot MOOSE modules and would love to have your class participate!

Now in its third year, Maine’s Online Opportunities for Sustained Education (MOOSE) platform continues to grow. Last year, we added PreK-12 Learning Progressions to our already robust bank of MOOSE modules – created by Maine teachers for Maine students. These modules center on interdisciplinary, project-based learning experiences that are accessible, inclusive, and available for free online.

Feedback on the modules themselves and their usability is vitally important as we are constantly improving existing modules and applying lessons learned to new creation. We are looking for Maine educators interested in using an existing MOOSE module in their classroom with five (5) or more students and providing feedback about the experience. You get to decide the module(s) you want to pilot based on what works best for you and your students this spring. Stipends will be provided for up to two modules ($500 each) that you have piloted and provided feedback on. All required elements must be completed by June 30th, 2023.

If you are interested in applying but still have questions, the MOOSE team will be holding a Q&A session via Zoom on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 from 3 – 4 pm. Registration for the Q&A session can be found here. The session will be recorded and sent to anyone who registers even if they aren’t able to make it in person. Questions can be submitted ahead of time to be answered in the session.

For more information, please contact Jaime Halbmaier Stuart. Jaime.halbmaier-stuart@maine.gov

If you are ready to apply applications can be found here. Applications are due by January 27th, 2023.