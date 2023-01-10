Mintec and AgriBriefing combine to create a market leading Price Reporting Agency (PRA) and Data Provider.

The combined company will be a global market leader focused on the Agri/Food and FMCG end-markets, offering a set of proprietary data including benchmark prices

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the leading global provider of price data, analytics, and forecasts for agri-food, today announced the acquisition of AgriBriefing, which includes the brands Urner Barry, Strategie Grains, FeedInfo and Tropical Research Services. Building on previous acquisitions by Mintec – Kairos Commodities and CommoPrices – this establishes the combined company as the largest agri-food-focused PRA and global information provider with a unique portfolio of feed-to-food commodity prices, forecasts, cost modeling tools and fundamental market data, serving over 5,000 customers in 50 countries.

"We are delighted that AgriBriefing has joined Mintec on this exciting journey. All of our combined customers can now further optimise their business strategy with access to even more robust and reliable price data and analytics for the key commodities they buy, sell, and consume," said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec. "By combining the extensive range of unique data and market intelligence available, we will be offering access to the most comprehensive solution and resource for businesses to navigate the global pressures impacting their costs and overall profitability."

Headquartered in London, with offices in the U.S. and France, AgriBriefing comprises multiple global brands with a combined heritage of over 200 years specialising in agri-food supply chains through its products and proprietary data. Market leaders like Urner Barry, the original agri-food PRA founded in 1857 and the leading provider of North American protein price benchmarks across 4,100 proprietary prices, enable the protein industry to conduct business more effectively.

"By joining forces with Mintec, our customers can now benefit from the world's largest commodity price database, IOSCO-compliant proprietary prices and features that include cost modelling, commodity and weather analysis, and extensive price forecasts," said Rory Brown, CEO of AgriBriefing. "This partnership is a fantastic combination of commodity intelligence companies that ensures our customers can stay on top of commodity price challenges and opportunities related to cost. It's a natural home for us."

Through its diverse brands, the combined group will have a strengthened financial profile, product offering and customer base:

• The largest portfolio of agri-food commodity data assets spanning 650 commodities across 21,000 time series, including benchmarks globally.

• A growing footprint in North America, Europe, and Asia, with the U.S. its largest and fastest growing market.

• An increased capacity to deliver market insight, price intelligence and analytics across supply chains for procurement, risk management and financial services.

Mintec is a portfolio company of Five Arrows and Synova, who hold a significant minority investment. The combination with AgriBriefing will be the first strategic transformational acquisition following Five Arrows’ investment in the company.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food and manufacturing brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies. We do this through our innovative SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers proprietary market prices and analysis for more than 16,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and solutions empower our customers to understand prices better, analyse their spending, and negotiate confidently with suppliers.

We operate from offices in the U.K., U.S., Denmark, and France.

www.mintecglobal.com

About AgriBriefing

AgriBriefing is the world's most trusted source of agribusiness intelligence and the leading global provider of agricultural commodity pricing benchmarks, analytics, and market data.

The company provides businesses at every stage of the global supply chain with the benchmark prices, market data, and supply and demand forecasts they need to plan, manage risk, and enhance their ROI.

We provide proprietary data and intelligence on the estimated US$5tn global trade in agricultural commodities, food, and biofuel - a dynamic and under-served market segment with a great growth potential.

We operate from offices in London, Île-de-France, Toulouse, and Toms River, New Jersey.

http://www.agribriefing.com

About Five Arrows

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has €23 billion of AuM with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Luxembourg. With over €9 billion of assets under management, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on backing companies with highly defensible market positions; strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data and software, technology-enabled business services and healthcare.

https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate-private-equity/

About Synova

Synova is recognised across the industry as one of Europe’s most innovative growth investors, generating market-leading returns from investing in companies. Synova is investing capital across the full mid-market spectrum from its £875m fifth fund, raised in 2022, which includes a dedicated £250m pool of capital, Chrysalis, to support smaller growth companies.

Synova maintains a tireless focus on partnering with exceptional growth companies within the Software & Data, Tech-enabled Services, Financial Services, and Health & Education sectors where they have deep investment and operational expertise. The Synova model is focused on using this knowledge to help their partners outperform by hitting ambitious targets through enhancing their capabilities.

https://www.synova.pe/

