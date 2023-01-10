TLG Peterbilt Breaks Ground on New Dayton, Ohio Facility
Slated to be completed in Summer 2023, the new TLG Peterbilt –Dayton will be a full-service dealership offering new and used truck sales, parts and service.
As TLG celebrates 35 years in business, having Dayton become a full-service location is a reminder of how far we’ve come as a dealer network.”DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Larson Group (TLG) Peterbilt, a Peterbilt dealership group with 25 locations in eight states, recently broke ground and began construction on a new facility for its TLG Peterbilt – Dayton dealership in Tipp City, Ohio. Slated to be completed in Summer 2023, the new TLG Peterbilt –Dayton will be a full-service dealership offering new and used Peterbilt trucks for sale, parts, and service. The Tipp City facility is located at 450 S Kinna Drive and will offer customers convenient access to I-75. Currently, the Dayton facility is a parts and mobile service location in Huber Heights.
— Glenn Larson, President & CEO of TLG Peterbilt
This new 41,258-square-foot building will offer a host of industry-leading amenities and features designed to give customers a first-class Peterbilt dealership experience. The new building is being designed and built by Cincinnati Commercial Contracting who also completed the renovations and additions to TLG Peterbilt – Cincinnati that were completed in 2020.
“We are thrilled to be able to work with The Larson Group on a second project! The effort, detail and care TLG has put into our collaborations truly makes this a first-class facility,” Justin Platt, VP/Principal of CCC. “With I-75 in the front yard, it is going to be very exciting to watch this project take shape.”
Modern Office Space and Parts Showroom
The new facility will feature modern office space for TLG employees and be a welcoming space for customers who may recognize some of the same design features seen at the Cincinnati dealership. It will also include an extensive 1,600-square-foot parts showroom for merchandise and parts displays. A nearly 11,000-square-foot parts warehouse will help ensure customers and technicians can get the parts they need when they need them to support customer uptime and keep drivers on the road.
Best-In-Class Service Building
Currently a parts and mobile service location, the new Dayton facility will now offer a full-service department for commercial truck repair and service solutions. Featuring 20 service bays, a wash bay and a 5-ton overhead crane, TLG Peterbilt’s award-winning service technicians will be able to support customers and their fleets with timely and expert repairs they have come to depend on to maximize their uptime. As a company founded by drivers-turned-dealers, TLG Peterbilt knows the value of driver comfort both in and out of the truck. The service area will also include a modern drivers' lounge with showers and a laundry facility.
As TLG celebrates 35 years in business, having Dayton become a full-service location is a reminder of how far we’ve come as a dealer network,” said President and CEO Glenn Larson. “We are excited for this new opportunity which would not be possible without the support of our customers and dedicated employees.”
TLG Peterbilt - Dayton will be hiring for a variety of positions for the Tipp City facility. Employment inquiries should be directed to hr@tlgtrucks.com or you can apply directly at tlgtrucks.com/careers. The current location in Huber Heights will operate as usual until the Tipp City facility is completed, which is slated for summer 2023.
About The Larson Group
Celebrating their 35th anniversary in 2022, The Larson Group has provided award-winning Peterbilt service as well as exceptional quality trucks and parts across the Midwest and Southeast since 1987. TLG has built teams of qualified, highly trained professionals to provide customers the best service for their commercial transportation needs at 24 facilities from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean.
For more information about The Larson Group’s growing dealership locations or to experience the company’s exemplary customer service first-hand, call 417.865.5355, visit https:// www.TLGtrucks.com, or contact Marketing Manager Heather Caldwell at hcaldwell@tlgtrucks.com.
