TLG Peterbilt Breaks Ground on New Dayton, Ohio Facility

TLG Peterbilt – Dayton will relocate to a new and expanded facility in Tipp City, Ohio, in Summer 2023.

Slated to be completed in Summer 2023, the new TLG Peterbilt –Dayton will be a full-service dealership offering new and used truck sales, parts and service.

As TLG celebrates 35 years in business, having Dayton become a full-service location is a reminder of how far we’ve come as a dealer network.” — Glenn Larson, President & CEO of TLG Peterbilt