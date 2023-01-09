STP announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Israel
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for
Israel. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is August 2022
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
The Knesset, the legislature of Israel, started to legislate the Basic Laws of Israel on various topics in the 1950s. The Basic Laws are a collection of thirteen constitutional laws that deal with the formation and roles of the principal institutions of the State of Israel. The intent was for the Basic Laws to form chapters in a formal written constitution; however, this approach has been postponed. As such, Israel has an uncodified constitution consisting of material constitutional law (i.e., cases and precedents), common law, and the provisions of the original Basic Laws of Israel. The Knesset is unicameral and is responsible for passing all laws in Israel. It also elects the president and prime minister, approves the cabinet, and has oversight on the work of the government. There are checks and balances in place from the courts and local governments.
Israeli legislation can be accessed in the National Legislative Database, which is managed by the Knesset. The National Legislative Database includes both existing and new legislation, as well as amendments to existing legislation. The Database is available at https://main.knesset.gov.il/ Activity/Legislation/Laws/Pages/LawHome.aspx (last accessed in August 2022).
Alternatively, legislation can be accessed by searching the Nevo database, which is available at https://www.nevo.co.il/HakikaSearch.aspx (last accessed in August 2022).
All legislation for Israel is only officially available in Hebrew.
Environment
The government agency for environment is the Ministry of Environmental Protection. It was formerly known as the Ministry of Environment. It operates at national, regional, and local level. At national level, it is responsible for developing environmental policy. At regional level, it is responsible for implementation of the policy through six districts. At local level, it engages in local planning processes and assists municipalities comply with their environmental responsibilities. The agency is ultimately responsible for air quality, waste management, hazardous materials management, protection of natural resources, etc. In 2021, the Ministry published key areas of focus, including:
• Fight against climate change;
• Implementation of a circular economy;
• Improving the quality of the environment;
• Preserving and restoring natural habitats and ecosystems; and
• Strengthening environmental standards and adapting them to international standards.
Examples of key environment legislation include:
• Environmental Protection Law (Pollutant Release and Transfer – Registering and Reporting Obligations) 2012;
• Planning and Building Regulations (Environmental Impact Statements) 2003;
• Clean Air Regulations (Emission Permits) 2010;
• Hazardous Substances Regulations (Implementation of the Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer) 2009;
• Hazardous Substances Regulations (Import and Export of Hazardous Substances Waste) 1994;
• Businesses Licensing Regulations (Disposal of Hazardous Substances Waste) 1990;
• Water Rules (The Use of Water in Industrial Plants) 1964; and
• Public Health Regulations (Effluent Quality Standards and Rules for Sewage Treatment) 2010.
Health and Safety
The Ministry of Economy and Industry is the primary government agency that manages a standardized approach to health and safety, among other responsibilities. The Ministry has undergone various name changes and reorganizations over time. In 2003, the Ministry of Labor was assumed into its organization.
Examples of key health and safety legislation include:
• Workplace Safety Ordinance (New Version) 1970;
• Organizing the Supervision of Labor Regulations (Safety Management Plan) 2012;
• Workplace Safety Regulations (First Aid in Workplaces) 1988;
• Workplace Safety Regulations (Electricity) 1990;
• Workplace Safety Regulations (Operators of Cranes and other Lifting Machines) 1992;
• Workplace Safety Regulations (Occupational Hygiene and Health of Workers in Ionizing Radiation) 1992; and
• Workplace Safety Regulations (Environmental Monitoring and Biological Monitoring of Workers in Harmful Agents) 2011.
For more information on this release click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
Natalie Elster
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
Natalie Elster
