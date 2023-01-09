Submit Release
UDVMA and Veteran Business Resource Center launch Veteran-Owned Business Registry 

Salt Lake City (Jan. 9, 2023) — The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs (UDVMA) and the Veterans Business Resource Center (VBRC) at Salt Lake Community College have launched a veteran-owned business registry. This registry will help promote Veteran-owned businesses in Utah by allowing the public to search for and find Veteran businesses to support.

Utah is home to over 140,000 Veterans and according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 18,000 Utah businesses are Veteran-owned. The state continues to be recognized as one of the best performing economies in the nation and a business-friendly state. UDVMA and VBRC are dedicated to ensuring Veterans can take advantage of this success and grow their businesses.

“It is an honor to serve our Veterans and their families and we are excited to launch this new registry as another way to give back,” said Gary Harter, executive director of UDVMA. “Utah is a highly patriotic and military friendly state and many Utahns want to show their gratitude to those who have served. Now they have more ways to do so by supporting their local Veteran-owned businesses.”

“Veterans have a wealth of experience and skills that lend very well to starting and running successful businesses,” said Rick Brown, VBRC Director. “As we continue our work here at the VBRC helping Veterans and their families start and run businesses, we are pleased to offer this registry to further boost the great work of our Veterans.”

The Utah Veteran-Owned Business Registry can be found at https://vbr.veterans.utah.gov/s/. Utahns can search by keywords or by the name of the business. Businesses with any level of Veteran ownership can register at vbr.veterans.utah.gov/s/register-business. Veteran status and business license will be verified by UDVMA and being listed on the registry does not represent an endorsement of the business or its services.

