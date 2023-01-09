WISEACRE Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Arizona

WISEACRE's Tiny Bomb is the best-selling Tennessee-made craft beer and the #4 Craft Pilsner in the country. In 2020 WISEACRE built a state-of-the-art production facility in Downtown Memphis that nearly quintupled its brewing capacity. In celebration of its launch in the Arizona market, WISEACRE collaborated with Phoenix-based State Bicycle Company to create a limited-edition branded bike.

Memphis-based brewery’s three year-round beers will now be available in 18 states.

Leaning into Tiny Bomb is an obvious strategy as we enter the Arizona market. It's seen 57% growth across our footprint and we anticipate strong demand for this easy-drinking, lower ABV beer.”” — Kellan Bartosch, WISEACRE co-founder

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WISEACRE Brewing Company today announces its plans to launch statewide distribution in Arizona beginning on January 9, 2023. Thanks to a partnership with Scout Distribution, three of the Memphis-based breweries’ year-round beers - Ananda IPA, Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout, and the Great American Beer Festival Bronze Medal-winning Tiny Bomb Pilsner - will be available, along with Seasonal and Specialty Releases, at Arizona retailers like Sprouts Farmers Market, Total Wine and Whole Foods, among others.

Tiny Bomb has grown to become the #4 Craft Pilsner in the country, and Davin Bartosch, WISEACRE brewmaster and co-founder, anticipates that it will be a huge hit in the Grand Canyon State.

“My brother Kellan and I have spent a lot of time camping, hiking, and generally taking in the natural beauty of Arizona, and we think our refreshing Tiny Bomb is going to pair perfectly with the desert air,” Davin said. “Tiny Bomb marries Memphis’ near-perfect water - which has been called “the sweetest in the country” - with German pilsner malt and local wildflower honey. It has a super clean finish, ideal for a day spent hiking the North Rim or hitting the links in Scottsdale…or riding on one of the limited-edition WISEACRE bikes we made with Phoenix-based State Bicycle Co.”

“WISEACRE has a lot to offer Arizonans beer-wise, but leaning heavily into Tiny Bomb and its wide appeal is an obvious strategy for us as we enter the market,” said Kellan Bartosch, WISEACRE co-founder. “Tiny Bomb has seen 57% growth across WISEACRE’s footprint since 2021, and we anticipate those numbers will be even stronger in 2023 as demand for easy-drinking, lower ABV craft beers soars.”

Tiny Bomb and WISEACRE’s rapid growth has been fueled in part by the state-of-the-art production facility WISEACRE built in Downtown Memphis in 2020. Not only did the new facility quintuple the brewery’s previous capacity, but it also led to the development of new beers and the creation of new packaging options, which include 12oz, 16oz, and 19.2oz cans coming in 6-packs, 4-packs, 12-packs, Variety Packs, and single-serve. WISEACRE’s new facility ensures that WISEACRE is well-positioned to adapt to the fast-changing landscape of craft beer with those points, but also because the packaging equipment greatly increases shelf life compared to competition.

WISEACRE is currently sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C., so the expansion to Arizona means that WISEACRE fans in a total of 18 states and the District of Columbia will be able to buy their WISEACRE favorites closer to home.

WISEACRE will kick-off its Arizona launch with events throughout the week. Details for those events are as follows:

-Monday, January 9: 6-8pm at Trevors (7340 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale)

-Tuesday, January 10:

5-6pm at Wayward Taphouse (1028 Grand Ave, Phoenix)

5-7pm at Vanilla Gorilla (14202 N Scottsdale Rd #165, Scottsdale)

5-7pm at Rift (431 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale)

4-6pm at Hoppy Vine (12125 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley)

-Wednesday, January 11:

5:30-7:30pm at Tipsy Cactus (2722 S Alma School Rd #1, Mesa)

5-6pm at The Whining Pig Downtown PHX (201 E Washington Street #104, Phoenix)

5-6pm at Raven Cafe (142 N Cortez St, Prescott)

5-6pm at Tap and Bottle (403 N 6th Ave, Tucson)

-Thursday, January 12: 5-7pm at The Whining Pig Desert Ridge (21001 North Tatum Blvd, 1405 #46, Phoenix)

ABOUT WISEACRE

WISEACRE Brewing Company opened in Memphis, Tennessee in 2013 after brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch gained experience working in the brewing industry around the country and even overseas including Davin’s brewing studies at Doeman’s Academy in Germany. Since then, WISEACRE has grown to have two brewery and taproom locations, more than 60 employees and distribution in seventeen states, and has made more 170 beers ranging from German lagers, to hoppy American styles, complex and boozy Belgian beers, and barrel aging beers to boot.