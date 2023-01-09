nTeligence Leapfrogs ChatGPT With The VoiceBot 3000 System
PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nTeligence Corporation has incorporated a state of the art, Generative Pre-Trained (GPT) model, directly into their VoiceBot 3000 product offering. To draw on an analogy from the pharmaceutical industry, this model is the “generic equivalent” of the similarly sized GPT-3 model built by OpenAI and having about the same number of parameters and comparable performance. nTeligence will fine-tune the model in-house, using data supplied by their customers. The fine-tuned model will be used to automatically produce natural sounding, lifelike, voicebot responses, without having to do any programming. It is anticipated that this innovative technology will significantly reduce the software engineering effort that is needed to build voicebots which provide answers to customer’s frequently asked questions (FAQs).
As nTeligence Corporation’s Founder and CEO Marc Schneiderman states, “Incorporating this new generative AI model will enable our clients to lower their voicebot development and maintenance costs. Shortening the time needed to put a voicebot into production, while reducing their overall staffing requirements”. He goes on to say, “From the broader business perspective, the opportunity to use our VoiceBot 3000 system to automate rote, repetitive, voice based conversational tasks is immense. Gartner predicts that in the contact center space alone, there is an opportunity to reduce agent labor costs by $80 billion in 2026. And we will be at the forefront of providing those digital workers”.
The VoiceBot 3000 platform is designed to replace Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems, as well as text based chatbots. Existing IVR systems can only recognize a limited number of spoken words within a given domain, as well as numerical digits. In a simplistic way the technology allows a user to navigate through a pre-defined set of menus. But the technology is limited and can be very frustrating from a customer’s perspective when getting stuck in the “endless phone loop”. When evaluating the usefulness of chatbots, the limiting factor is that the average person can only type about forty (40) words per minute, but can easily speak one hundred and forty (140) in a comparable timeframe. Making interactions with digital software agents, using a keyboard, very inefficient.
The VoiceBot 3000 is a turnkey environment that includes all of the software infrastructure, tools, programming languages, and development libraries that are needed for building applications. The appliance seamlessly combines the capabilities of text based deep learning, along with the simulation of human like thought processes, such as higher-level reasoning, heuristics, and rules of thumb. nTeligence calls this new form of digital thinking Hybrid Intelligence™. In addition, the environment includes the building blocks that are needed to extract and store knowledge about a given conversation, and then retrieve it later, allowing developers to construct a historical context that a voicebot can utilize while on a call.
nTeligence Corporation is an emerging growth-oriented company, based in Princeton Junction, New Jersey, and is focused on product development as well as performing pure and applied research in the field of conversational AI.
To learn more about voicebots, please read our recent blog post. In addition, we posted a brief (1 ½ minute) YouTube video demonstrating how a caller would authenticate to the system using voice biometrics.
Marc Schneiderman
