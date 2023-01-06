VOICEBOT 3000 AUTOMATES REPETITIVE VERBAL CONVERSATIONAL TASKS
PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nTeligence Corporation has unveiled the VoiceBot 3000 platform, a dedicated AI appliance upon which to build and deploy smart, personable, lifelike, customer focused, digital software agents. That you can talk to on the phone from anywhere in the world. The monetary cost of talking to a digital software agent running on the VoiceBot 3000 platform, is a mere fraction of what it would be to interact with a person. The appliance is self-contained, and seamlessly integrates both a feature rich digital PBX, as well as a state of the art artificial intelligence (AI) development environment. It can be used effectively across all industries. There are compelling business use cases in such diverse areas as customer service, sales, finance, operations, administration, law, information technology, and human resources. As nTeligence Corporation’s Founder and CEO Marc Schneiderman has stated, “The call center of tomorrow will not be staffed by people, but rather, it will exist solely within the silicon chips and software inside of the VoiceBot 3000”.
The platform was designed to replace Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems, as well as text based chatbots. Existing IVR systems can only recognize a limited number of spoken words within a given domain, as well as numerical digits. In a simplistic way the technology allows a user to navigate through a pre-defined set of menus. But in the broader conversational sense, the technology is rather limited, and can be very frustrating at times from a customer experience perspective. When evaluating the usefulness of chatbots, the average person can only type about forty (40) words per minute, but can easily speak one hundred and forty (140) in a comparable timeframe. Making interactions with digital software agents, using a keyboard, very inefficient.
The turnkey environment includes all of the infrastructure, tools, programming languages, and development libraries that are essential for building voicebot applications. The VoiceBot 3000 merges the capabilities of text based deep learning with the simulation of human like reasoning processes, such as heuristics and rules of thumb. Calling this new form of digital thinking Hybrid Intelligence™. In addition, the environment includes the facilities needed to extract and store knowledge about a conversation, and then retrieve it at a later point in time, to build an historical context that the voicebot can leverage in real-time, as a caller interacts with it.
nTeligence Corporation is an emerging growth-oriented company, based in Princeton Junction, New Jersey, and is focused on product development as well as performing pure and applied research in the field of conversational AI.
To learn more about voicebots, please read our recent blog post. A brief (1 ½ minute) YouTube video that demonstrates how a caller would authenticate to the system using voice biometrics has been posted.
