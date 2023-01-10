HRtelligence Debuts Online Platform to Provide Support and Solutions for HR Leaders and Employers

HRtelligence, Practical Strategies for Today’s Workforce

HUNTINGTON, NY, US, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s employers face many challenges, including frequent labor and employment law updates, new and proposed legislation, and administrative agency rules impacting organizations of all sizes. Staying in compliance with these changes while building a thriving business can prove difficult for stakeholders in the HR function.

Today, HRtelligence, (www.HRtelligence.com), a dynamic labor and employment content provider, is launching to provide actionable information and real-world strategies including employment trends, insights, practical guidance and strategies, developed by practicing attorneys, on a wide range of topics, from Discrimination/EEO to Wage & Hour. Articles, webinars, guides and subscription information is available at https://www.HRtelligence.com.

“HRtelligence has been carefully crafted and curated by a team of labor and employment attorneys and contributors with over 25 years of experience in the field,” says Sima Ali, Esq., HRtelligence Publisher and Chief Content Curator. “Our platform and the content we provide is designed specifically for stakeholders in the HR function seeking support and solutions for today’s challenging workforce environment.”

The HRtelligence team reviews labor and employment law updates across various jurisdictions, including cases, statutes, legislation, proposed legislation, and administrative agency rules. They provide clear explanations of what these updates mean and deliver insights, strategies and guidance so business leaders can act on these updates.

HRtelligence is designed to quickly help busy employers understand complex legal topics and break them down into real-world strategies for today’s workforce. Through extensive content and tools, HRtelligence delivers critical information for today’s executives managing labor and employment, and compliance and regulations inside their organizations. Employers and HR professionals involved in leading their companies’ employment strategies, practices and operations can subscribe for premium access to a variety of live and on-demand resources created and curated by labor and employment attorneys to provide the most up-to-date HR intelligence they need, including:

• Articles

• Guides

• Podcasts

• Webinars (live and on-demand videos)

• PowerPoint Presentations

• And more

Additional information and subscription options are available at https://www.HRtelligence.com.

