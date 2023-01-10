Dr. Thomas McCann of Lourdes Imaging Associates Named NJ Top Doc
Dr. Thomas McCann of Lourdes Imaging Associates has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2022.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Thomas McCann of Lourdes Imaging Associates for 2022. Dr. McCann is an expert in Musculoskeletal Radiology and has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit.
Dr. McCann’s practice, Lourdes Imaging Associates, PA is a name that has been trusted for quality medical imaging in Camden County for more than 30 years. There, he offers services such as Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology.
Dr. McCann is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and is affiliated with Lady of Lourdes Medical Center.
To learn more about Dr. McCann, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drthomasmccann/
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.
