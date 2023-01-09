Presbyterian Villages of Michigan Announces New Board Chair
As a nationally recognized expert on aging and healthcare issues and a passionate leader, Dr. Prues is an excellent choice to build upon the important work PVM provides in the field of aging services.”SOUTHFIELD, MI, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presbyterian Villages of Michigan (PVM) is pleased to announce Rev. Dr. Louis J. Prues as its new board chair with a term beginning in January of 2023. Dr. Prues brings a wealth of experience that will guide PVM well into the future. He attended the University of Cincinnati where he earned a BA and an MBA in Marketing and Financial Management. Following that, he received his Master of Divinity from Dubuque Theological Seminary and a Doctorate of Ministries and PhD from San Francisco Theological Seminary.
Many organizations have benefited from his leadership. The Michigan Supreme Court and several Michigan governors have appointed him to important statewide roles. These include: Public member on the Attorney Discipline Board (Michigan Supreme Court); State Committee on Health Services and the Board of Nursing (Governor Engler); and Board of Medicine (Governor Snyder). Other appointments include State Senator Shugar’s Committee on Health Care Reform and the Mayor’s Advisory Committee for Affordable Homes in Detroit. Nationally Dr. Prues has been appointed to three national task forces of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB). He served on a workgroup for the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP). He is currently serving on the FSMB study group researching the role of Artificial Intelligence and medicine, chairing the subcommittee on ethical considerations.
An ordained Presbyterian clergyman, Dr. Prues served twenty-seven years as Parish Associate for Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church, an inner-city church “dedicated to serving people in the midst of Detroit”. He retired from Lutheran Social Services of Michigan (now Samaritas) in 2015 as Senior Vice President of Operations and Leadership Development since 1993. Dr. Prues is a recognized consultant and speaker with particular emphasis on low-income housing for the elderly, strategic planning and the use of competitive marketing/management techniques in the non-profit sector.
In November 2019 Dr. Prues received a Special Tribute from the State of Michigan for his “leadership, integrity and commitment to furthering he health of Michigan citizens.” Dr. Prues was recognized by Healthcare Design Magazine as “One of the Nation’s Top 20 Making A Difference” in the healthcare design field.
“As a nationally recognized expert on aging and healthcare issues and a passionate leader, Dr. Prues is an excellent choice to build upon the important work that PVM provides as a leader in the field of aging services.”, stated Roshunda Price, outgoing PVM Board Chair.
