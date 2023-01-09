Learn fishing skills with MDC’s free fly-tying classes in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to spend a few relaxing hours with MDC staff learning the art of fly-tying. Many different materials will be available for use, and participants will be taught how to fly-tie. This free event will be held at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City on Jan. 26 from 5:30-7:30 in the evening.

Fly-tying is a great way to customize a fishing lure to a specific type of fish or to a particular stretch of stream. It is also a way to get an added sense of accomplishment when a fish is caught with the handmade lure.

All participants must be older than 12 and register prior to attending one of these classes. Registration can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fw. All questions can be directed to the instructor, Ashley Edwards, at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.