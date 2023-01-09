Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,949 in the last 365 days.

Learn fishing skills with MDC’s free fly-tying classes in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to spend a few relaxing hours with MDC staff learning the art of fly-tying. Many different materials will be available for use, and participants will be taught how to fly-tie. This free event will be held at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City on Jan. 26 from 5:30-7:30 in the evening.

Fly-tying is a great way to customize a fishing lure to a specific type of fish or to a particular stretch of stream. It is also a way to get an added sense of accomplishment when a fish is caught with the handmade lure.

All participants must be older than 12 and register prior to attending one of these classes. Registration can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fw.  All questions can be directed to the instructor, Ashley Edwards, at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

You just read:

Learn fishing skills with MDC’s free fly-tying classes in Jefferson City.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.