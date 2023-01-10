Text Analytics Software Company, Relative Insight, Launches Proprietary Solution for the Healthcare Industry
"Relative Health" enables pharmaceutical, healthcare, biotech and medical device companies and agencies to analyse and visualise critical text data
Rather than repurposing a broader text analysis solution for the medical world, our data scientists have created Relative Health, a specialised healthcare text processing pipeline.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relative Insight, a comparative text analytics software company, today announces the launch of "Relative Health." The company created this pioneering text analytics solution specifically for pharmaceutical, healthcare, biotech and medical device companies and their agencies to help them analyse and visualise industry-specific text data. Relative Health is currently the only text analytics platform on the market with a specialist medical lexicon.
— Phil Greenwood, founder & CTO of Relative Insight
"Our new solution provides bespoke support to the healthcare space, which grapples with a challenging lexicon when it comes to text data," explains Phil Greenwood, founder & CTO of Relative Insight. "Rather than repurposing a broader text analysis solution for the medical world, our data scientists have created a specialised healthcare text processing pipeline. Relative Health ensures that health and medical companies get the most out of their text analysis, without a need for a workaround solution nor interpretation.”
The fast, scalable platform deploys an innovative approach, with unique medical tags, which enable complex, industry-specific language to be categorised into topics, phrases and words which resonate with those working within the health industry.
- It utilises 33 unique medical tags to recognise and classify complex medical terms, providing meaningful and relevant context for health and pharmaceutical companies.
- It brings context to medical text data by categorising industry-specific language into topics, phrases, grammar and emotions that make sense in a healthcare setting.
- The comparative approach identifies the medical language and reveals differences and similarities in various data sets for more comprehensive understanding.
- Relative Health enables users to derive actionable insights from their data without the need to obtain domain-specific training data or create specialised models.
Phil continues: “Because of the highly specialised vocabulary of the health industry, conventional text and topic analysis is not appropriate. Words such as ‘administer’ or ‘apply’, for instance, may be tagged as work or office-related topics, rather than medical. Relative Health provides a customised, proprietary, built-for-purpose solution to process medical language properly.”
For more about Relative Health, visit: https://relativeinsight.com/relative-health
About Relative Insight
Relative Insight is a comparative text analytics software that helps organisations generate actionable insights from text data - using technology originally developed for law enforcement.
Relative’s platform combines AI-powered natural language processing with advanced comparative linguistics to analyse any source of text data and drive enhanced contextual understandings of target audiences, competitors and trends.
By comparing any amount of qualitative data, Relative Insight reveals differences and similarities in how people and brands speak, using methodology that enables users to glean unique insights in a fast and scalable way.
With offices in Lancaster, London, New York and Philadelphia, Relative Insight has a growing international customer list including leading global pharma and healthcare organizations such as Medtronic, GSK, Kaiser Permanente, Abbott Laboratories and Takeda.
