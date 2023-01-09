Live Each Day With a Never-Quit Mindset: New Book Explains How

In this new book, author David Dennis outlines what he calls a sure-fire way to “live certain” in an uncertain world and “live sure” in a world where there are no sure things. Author David Dennis

“Gameness” is arguably the most important quality a person can have, according to author David Dennis.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After his father’s premature death and his mother’s downward spiral into alcoholism, David Dennis was removed from the only home he’d ever known by Child Protective Services. Years later, his mother died in a house fire of her own making. The trauma was overwhelming.

“After the very people on whom you most depend let you down, it’s difficult to imagine that any place can be safe,” Dennis wrote in the introduction to his new book, Gameness: Land on Your Feet, Not on Your Feelings.

Through a newfound faith in God and an education in marriage and family counseling, Dennis was able to find a healthy detachment from his past trauma and start seeing his life as a potential to be realized — not a problem to be solved. His personal and professional journeys revealed much about change, growth, purpose and, of course, gameness, and he shares what he learned between the covers of his book.

Gameness is divided into four sections, each of which takes a deep dive into four defining characteristics of gameness and the choices people can make to live according to these attributes:

- Upgrade Your Perspective: A Never-Quit Mindset

- Fulfill Your Potential: Resoluteness to a Purpose

- Tackle Your Problems: A Fighting Spirit

- Master Your Performance: The Will Required to Act

These aren’t academic concepts to Dennis. He has lived them, refined them, and now, he’s sharing his valuable insights to help readers unlock the life-changing possibilities of developing a mindset of gameness.

“We will live each day in the face of adversity that demands something of us,” Dennis said. “It’s this universal truth that makes gameness life’s most important attribute.”

About the Author

David Dennis is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eckerd Connects, one of the nation’s largest nonprofits providing workforce development, Job Corps, juvenile justice and child welfare services across the country. He has earned certifications as a licensed professional counselor, marriage and family therapist, and childcare administrator. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Baptist University and a master’s degree in marriage and family counseling from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Becky, live in Clearwater, Florida. They have five grown children.

Learn more at www.GamenessLeadership.com, or connect with the author at www.linkedin.com/in/david-dennis-796845227.

Gameness: Land on Your Feet, Not on Your Feelings

Publisher: Gameness Resources

ISBN-10: 195102222X

ISBN-13: ‎978-1951022228

Available from Amazon.com, BN.com and GamenessLeadership.com