WIALAN TECHNOLOGIES AND MAKING WAVES MARKETING ANNOUNCE A PARTNERSHIP.
WIALAN TECHNOLOGIES AND MAKING WAVES MARKETING ANNOUNCE A PARTNERSHIP TO WORK TOGETHER TO DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT A NEW BRAND FOR THE COMPANY
Wialan (OTCMKTS:WLAN)SUNRISE, FLORIDA, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wialan Technologies, has hired Making Waves Marketing to help with marketing efforts for their products and services. Together, they will create a marketing plan to help Wialan Technologies reach its target audience and achieve its business goals. The partnership will include the development of branding and messaging materials and campaigns. Increasing awareness and demand for Wialan Technologies’ products and services is an important marketing plan goal. This will be achieved through various tactics and strategies, including identifying the target audience, developing a unique brand identity and message, implementing marketing campaigns, and building relationships with customers and stakeholders. By focusing on these critical areas, Wialan Technologies and Making Waves Marketing can work together to increase awareness and demand for products and services and ultimately drive business growth.
“Working with the team at Making Waves Marketing to rebuild our brand and marketing plan is sure to help create a strong, cohesive brand image that will resonate with customers and differentiate us from our competitors,” says McDowell, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
About Wialan Technologies
Wialan Technologies is a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial-grade wireless equipment to enable city-wide deployment of IP base services. The basic concept is to have a machine full of resources and features that can maintain over 100 intranet end-users simultaneously for applications of internet usage. The core engine uses its internal bandwidth shaper and HTTP accelerator to provide the internet user with an equal bandwidth opportunity to enhance the browsing experience like never before.
About Making Waves Marketing
Making Waves Marketing is a full-service marketing agency that helps businesses increase awareness, consideration, market share, and sales through various tactics, including media buying, digital marketing, social media, and grassroots marketing. The agency's boutique approach allows them to work closely with clients and tailor their efforts to each business’s specific needs and goals. With a focus on media buying, digital marketing, and grassroots marketing, they were Making Waves Marketing can help companies to reach their target audience and achieve their marketing objectives. In addition, the agency's vendor relationships and understanding of the science of marketing to consumers can also be valuable resources for clients looking to build and strengthen their brand.
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.
