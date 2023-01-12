Cindy Perez Joins Wialan Technologies’ Board of Directors
Wialan Technologies, announced today that Cindy Perez, CEO of CAT5 Resources, has joined the Company’s board of directors.
“We are very pleased to have Cindy join our board and look forward to her contributions,” said Tony McDowell, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, at Wialan Technologies. “Cindy is a true leader and understands what it takes to grow a business. In addition, her experience as an entrepreneur, supply chain, and logistics management will be invaluable to Wialan Technologies and our customers in this new global economy.”
Perez understands the importance of keeping people connected. Her background in Emergency Management for Wireless Carriers will be a major asset to Wialan Technologies because she knows how critical network reliability is whenever consumers need it most.
“Is it an honor and a privilege to be appointed to the Board of Directors for Wialan Technologies.” Said, Cindy Perez. “Now more than ever, staying connected is an integral part of daily life. Business owners understand the importance of ensuring their personnel and customers can securely access online resources and communicate virtually without worrying about a lack of bandwidth, latency issues, dead zones, and slow speeds. I am very excited about being a part of such a progressive company that is geared towards improving wireless technology across the board.”
Cindy Perez is the CEO of CAT5 Resources LLC, a disaster recovery company developed to support major telecommunication companies by providing backup power solutions. Before founding CAT5 in 2013, Perez held several positions at A-1 Freeman, including the Director of Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. In this position, she provided oversight for the logistical needs of multiple Fortune 500 companies. Her outstanding ability afforded her company-wide recognition, where she received many awards, including top producer and top achiever.
In 2013, Cindy launched Cat5 Resources. She and her team are committed to the development and execution of unique business solutions and work tirelessly to ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty. The business model for disaster recovery operations was explicitly developed to support cellular networks and other industries by managing mobile assets, logistics, deployment of equipment, and fueling efforts to enable clients to maintain power during extended commercial power outages. Cat5 averaged $75 Million in revenue between 2017 and 2020.
Cindy was awarded the 2012 Entrepreneur of the Year award from the Southeast Texas Economic Development Foundation, an affiliate of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, in 2013. She is the President and Founder of the 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Loula Foundation, which provides resources and support to help strengthen families struggling through hardships. In 2022, Cindy joined the Board of Directors for the Southeast Texas Better Business Bureau. In her spare time, Cindy raises horses on her Skyband Ranch in Winnie, TX. She also is the owner of the world-renowned cutting horse, The Animal.
About Wialan Technologies
Wialan Technologies is a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial-grade wireless equipment to enable city-wide deployment of IP base services. The basic concept is to have a machine full of resources and features that can maintain over 100 intranet end-users simultaneously for applications of internet usage. The core engine uses its internal bandwidth shaper and HTTP accelerator to provide the internet user with an equal bandwidth opportunity to enhance the browsing experience like never before.
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.
