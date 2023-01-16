Mindbowser Welcomes Rushikesh Kulkarni as Chief Growth Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindbowser, a digital transformation and product engineering company, today announced that Rushikesh Kulkarni has joined the founding team as Chief Growth Officer. He will spearhead business growth and development, creating additional value for customers in their digital transformation journey.
Rushikesh has over 13 years of experience as an entrepreneur and business strategist. Most recently, he was the CEO of IoT business globally for iLink Digital, where he was responsible for managing the entire P&L, global team expansion, and business growth of iLink’s IoT offerings. He started his first company, Simplicity Creations, in 2012, focusing on delivering product development services to clients globally. Simplicity Creations was acquired by US-based iLink Digital in 2020.
"We are thrilled to have Rushikesh join forces with us,” said Ayush Jain, CEO & co-founder of Mindbowser. “I have known him for more than a decade now and have been following his journey closely. His experience, energy, and skills will help us reinvent business opportunities & support our customers to transform them digitally.”
"I am excited to join this rapidly growing Mindbowser team,” said Rushikesh. “Ayush and Pravin have built a fundamentally strong organization poised for growth and need the right plan and strategy to accelerate the growth that I can help with. Mindbowser is at the forefront of digital transformation and product engineering; We are set to grow multifold in the coming years, and I look forward to helping Mindbowser achieve that next phase of growth.”
Rushikesh Kulkarni's addition to the Mindbowser leadership team will help customers grow their businesses at an accelerated pace through a laser-focused customer-centric approach.
About Mindbowser:
Mindbowser is the most trusted digital transformation and product engineering company with 11 years of experience, digitizing 100+ customers in 7 countries across different industries. Mindbowser focuses on Design Thinking, Clean Code, DevSecops & Quality Automation through its cutting-edge solutions in Mobility, Data Science, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain & ML.
Know more about Mindbowser at www.mindbowser.com
Corporate Communication Team
Rushikesh has over 13 years of experience as an entrepreneur and business strategist. Most recently, he was the CEO of IoT business globally for iLink Digital, where he was responsible for managing the entire P&L, global team expansion, and business growth of iLink’s IoT offerings. He started his first company, Simplicity Creations, in 2012, focusing on delivering product development services to clients globally. Simplicity Creations was acquired by US-based iLink Digital in 2020.
"We are thrilled to have Rushikesh join forces with us,” said Ayush Jain, CEO & co-founder of Mindbowser. “I have known him for more than a decade now and have been following his journey closely. His experience, energy, and skills will help us reinvent business opportunities & support our customers to transform them digitally.”
"I am excited to join this rapidly growing Mindbowser team,” said Rushikesh. “Ayush and Pravin have built a fundamentally strong organization poised for growth and need the right plan and strategy to accelerate the growth that I can help with. Mindbowser is at the forefront of digital transformation and product engineering; We are set to grow multifold in the coming years, and I look forward to helping Mindbowser achieve that next phase of growth.”
Rushikesh Kulkarni's addition to the Mindbowser leadership team will help customers grow their businesses at an accelerated pace through a laser-focused customer-centric approach.
About Mindbowser:
Mindbowser is the most trusted digital transformation and product engineering company with 11 years of experience, digitizing 100+ customers in 7 countries across different industries. Mindbowser focuses on Design Thinking, Clean Code, DevSecops & Quality Automation through its cutting-edge solutions in Mobility, Data Science, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain & ML.
Know more about Mindbowser at www.mindbowser.com
Corporate Communication Team
Mindbowser Inc
+1 408-786-5974
corpcomm@mindbowser.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram