Ace Cloud Hosting Bags 17 Badges in G2’s 2023 Winter Report

Ace Cloud Hosting G2 Winter Awards 2023

Ace Cloud Hosting, a world-leading cloud solutions provider earned 17 badges in leading authority on business software reviews platform G2's 2023 Winter Report.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Cloud Hosting (ACE), a world-leading cloud solutions provider, announced that the organization had earned 17 badges in G2's 2023 Winter Report. G2 is a credible and leading authority on business software reviews. The buyer enablement platform allows over 60 million people annually to make smart and intelligent purchase decisions with the help of authentic peer reviews.

Mr. Vinay Chhabra, Chairman & Managing Director, Ace Cloud Hosting, commented, "This award cements the organization's status as a consistent & top performer, trusted cloud computing partner, and credible QuickBooks Hosting Solution provider for organizations in complex markets." He added, "We are thrilled about receiving these badges, which testify our cloud computing solutions' agility, scalability, and transformative potential.

Key highlights from the awards that Ace Cloud Hosting received include:

* Best Support Small Businesses, Winter 2023

* Best Meets Requirement, Winter 2023

* Best Meets Requirements Small Business, Winter 2023

* Easiest Admin Winter 2023

* Easiest Admin Small Business, Winter 2023

* Easiest Setup 2023

* Easiest Setup Small Business, Winter 2023

* Easiest Setup, Small Businesses 2023

* Easiest to do Business With, Small Businesses, Winter 2023

* Easiest to do Business With, Winter 2023

* Easiest to Use, Winter 2023

* Easiest to Use, Small Businesses, Winter 2023

* Highest User Adoption, Winter 2023

* Highest User Adoption, Small Businesses, Winter 2023

* High Performer, Winter 2023

* High Performer, Small Businesses, Winter 2023

* Momentum Leader, Winter 2023

Highlighting the win, Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra, Co-founder & Executive Director, Ace Cloud said, "This award is an extraordinary validation of the performance, security, and efficiency of Ace Cloud solutions that are driving business growth for many organizations across the globe. These badges are also a vote of confidence from our partner clients, and they will motivate us to do an even better job in 2023.”

G2 is a top peer-to-peer review body that uses authentic data provided by real buyers to shortlist finalists. G2 Winter report is an unbiased reward program that is based on real-world responses from users of business information systems. After the feedback from the user community and data collected from various online channels, G2 runs proprietary algorithms to determine customer satisfaction and market presence scores of different solutions. Potential buyers use these insights to make informed and strategically wise purchase decisions.

