Plant-Based-Meat Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 9, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the plant-based-meat market. As per TBRC’s plant-based-meat market forecast, the global plant-based-meat market size is expected to grow from $12.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.0%.

The growth in the plant-based-meat market research is due to Increasing consumer awareness associated with the benefits of vegetarian diets. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest plant-based-meat market share. Major players in the plant-based-meat market include Amy’s Kitchen, The Vegetarian Butcher, Maple Leaf Foods, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Greenleaf Foods, Hungry Planet, Next Level, Abbots Butcher.

Trending Plant-Based-Meat Market Trend

The increasing launch of new innovative products that are made from plant-based meat is a major trend in the plant-based meat market.

Plant-Based-Meat Market Segments

• 1) By Product Type: Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips, Nuggets, Meatballs, Other Product Types

• 2) By Source: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Other Sources

• 3) By Distribution Channel: Grocery Stores, Food & Drinks Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Restaurants, Online Stores

• By Geography: The global plant-based-meat market analysis is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plant-based meat is meat that is prepared from plants and is similar to conventional meat in appearance and taste. The plant-based meat is produced using ingredients such as wheat gluten, lentils, yuba, tofu, soybeans, and a variety of nuts.

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on plant-based-meat global market size, drivers and trends, plant-based-meat global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and plant-based-meat global market growth across geographies. The plant-based-meat global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

