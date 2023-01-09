Security Label Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Label Market Analysis

The global market for security labels was valued at approximately USD 25.20 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than **% over the period 2020-2027. Security labels are utilized to protect an item or product from being opened, stolen, altered, or modified maliciously. These labels prevent the disclosure of confidential information. Additionally, security labels are in high demand in the beverage and manufacturing industries, as they are commonly used as security labels on bottles to increase aesthetic demand and brand positioning. In addition, manufacturers use these labels to prevent forgery, diversion, and tampering. It safeguards not only the goods, but also the company's brand image and revenue.



Security Label Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth of the market can be attributed to the expansion of the e-commerce sector and the expansion of the food & beverage and retail industries. According to Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Canada, ecommerce sales accounted for nearly $2.3 trillion in 2017 and are anticipated to reach nearly $4.5 trillion by 2021. Similarly, the Ecommerce News Organization (Europe) reports that the ecommerce industry in the United Kingdom grew approximately 17.8% in 2015-2016 and that approximately 82% of UK internet users shopped online during the same period.



Security Label Market Keyplayers

Some of the major players operating in this market include 3M, Honeywell International Inc., UPM, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Inc, Tesa SE Group, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Label Lock, Groupdc, Polylabel.Com. These companies are engaged in manufacturing and selling security labels across various applications such as food packaging, pharmaceuticals, toys, and other consumer products.



Security Label Market Segmentations

By Type:

• Branding Labels

• Identification

• Informative

• Others

By Identification Method:

• Bar Codes

• Radio Frequency Identification

• Holographic

• Others

By Composition:

• Facestock

• Release Liner

• Adhesive

By Form:

• Form

• Sheets

By Application:

• Food & Beverages

• Retail

• Pharmaceuticals

• Consumer Durables

• Others



The market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America/Caribbean (LAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Rest of World (RoW). The North American region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024 owing to increasing demand from industries such as healthcare and automotive. Europe is expected to be the second largest region by 2024, followed by Asia Pacific.



Table of Content-

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Security Labels Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Security Labels Market, by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Security Labels Market, by Identification Method 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Security Labels Market, by Composition 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Security Labels Market, by Form 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Security Labels Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Security Labels Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Security Labels Market Dynamics

3.1. Security Labels Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Security Labels Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Security Labels Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Security Labels Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Security Labels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Security Labels Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Branding Labels

5.4.2. Identification

5.4.3. Informative

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Security Labels Market, by Identification Method

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Security Labels Market by Identification Method, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Security Labels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Identification Method 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Security Labels Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Bar Codes

6.4.2. Radio Frequency Identification

6.4.3. Holographic

6.4.4. Others

…………….toc continued



