Procurement Analytics Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Procurement analytics is a field that has seen a lot of growth in recent years. This is due, in part, to the increasing complexity of procurement processes and the need to make better decisions in order to meet customer needs.

The procurement analytics market is estimated to be worth $** billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of **% from 2016 to 2028.

The objective of this study is to provide procurement analysts with the latest industry trends and insights pertaining to procurement analytics so that they can make informed decisions when it comes to improving their procurements. The report covers the following topics:

- Overview of the Procurement Analytics Market

- Drivers and Restraints for the Growth of the Procurement Analytics Market

- Applications of Procurement Analytics in Various Sectors

- Major Players in the Procurement Analytics Market



Procurement Analytics Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are a number of growth drivers for the procurement analytics market, including the need for greater visibility into customer behavior and preferences, increasing complexity in procurement process, andIncreased investment by organizations in data analytics. In addition, the growing trend of private-public partnerships is expected to drive growth for the procurement analytics market. However, there are also a number of risks that could prevent this market from reaching its full potential, such as lack of maturity of market offerings and regulatory uncertainty.



Procurement Analytics Market Keyplayers

Some prominent players in the procurement analytics market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Coupa Software Inc., expense8 Ltd., JAGGAER One, Zycus Inc., BravoSolution USA LLC, SpendEdge, and GEP. These companies offer a wide range of products and services that cater to different needs of organizations in the market. Some of these products include procurement decision management (PDM), supply chain management (SCM), and contract management (CM).



Procurement Analytics Market Segmentations

The procurement analytics market is segmented on the basis of type of data involved, application area, and geography.

By Component

• Solutions

• Services

By Application

• Supply Chain Analytics

• Risk Analytics

• Spend Analytics

• Demand Forecasting

• Contract Management

• Vendor Management

• Category Management

By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

• BFSI

• Retail and eCommerce

• Telecom and IT

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Energy and Utilities

• Government and Defense



Table of Content-

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology

2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot

3 . PROCUREMENT ANALYTICS – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Component

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Deployment Mode

3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Organization Size

3.7.5 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Vertical

3.7.6 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis

6 . GLOBAL PROCUREMENT ANALYTICS MARKET ANALYSIS BY COMPONENT

6.1 Overview by Component

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Component

6.4 Solutions Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Services Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7 . GLOBAL PROCUREMENT ANALYTICS MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview by Application

7.2 Historical and Forecast Data

7.3 Analysis by Application

7.4 Supply Chain Analytics Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.5 Risk Analytics Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.6 Spend Analytics Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.7 DemAnd Forecasting Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.8 Contract Management Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.9 Vendor Management Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.10. Category Management Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

8 . GLOBAL PROCUREMENT ANALYTICS MARKET ANALYSIS BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

8.1 Overview by Deployment Mode

8.2 Historical and Forecast Data

8.3 Analysis by Deployment Mode

8.4 Cloud Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

8.5 On-premises Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions



9 . GLOBAL PROCUREMENT ANALYTICS MARKET ANALYSIS BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

9.1 Overview by Organization Size

9.2 Historical and Forecast Data

9.3 Analysis by Organization Size

9.4 Large Enterprises Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

9.5 Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

10 . GLOBAL PROCUREMENT ANALYTICS MARKET ANALYSIS BY VERTICAL

10.1 Overview by Vertical

10.2 Historical and Forecast Data

10.3 Analysis by Vertical

10.4 BFSI Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

10.5 Retail And E-Commerce Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

10.6 Telecom And IT Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

10.7 Manufacturing Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

10.8 Healthcare And Life Sciences Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

10.9 Energy And Utilities Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

10.10. Government And Defense Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

……toc continues



