PCR And Real Time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCR And Real Time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis

The PCR Molecular Diagnostics market has been rapidly expanding over the past few years, owing to the increasing popularity of molecular diagnostics. This growth is expected to continue over the next few years, as experts anticipate increased demand for PCR Molecular Diagnostics products across various medical markets.

As per the LANCET Public Health in 2017, the incidence of HIV has increased from 0.23 per 100,000 in 2004 to approx. 4.2 per 100,000 individuals in 2017. Similarly, as per the SupChina Organization in China, the surge in the number of HIV-infected people increased from 759,000 in 2017 to approx. 1.2 million in 2018. However, high device costs associated with DPCR is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

In this report, the PCR and real time PCR molecular diagnostics market is analyzed for 2016-2021. The market is divided into four categories namely laboratory equipment, reagents, applications, and services.

The laboratory equipment segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of **% from 2022 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of PCR and real time PCR as an analytical tool in various laboratories worldwide.

Reagents segment is projected to grow at a much slower rate of **% over the same period owing to the high investment cost associated with this technology. However, this segment will witness a growth in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for genotyping services.

Applications segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market during 2028. This growth can be attributed to rising awareness about its potential uses such as cancer detection and prenatal diagnosis among others. Furthermore, increased government initiatives favoring its use are also expected to drive this market forward during the forecast period.

The services segment is projected to dominate the market during 2028 due to its growing adoption among end users across various industries. These include healthcare institutions, food & beverage companies, and others (such as environmental testing).



PCR And Real Time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The key factors driving the growth of the PCR and real time PCR molecular diagnostics market are the increasing number of diseases being diagnosed using molecular methods, the increasing awareness about the benefits of using these technologies for making diagnoses, and the growing demand from healthcare providers for faster turnaround times in making diagnoses.

The main challenges faced by the market players in this market are regulatory issues, R&D expenses, and lack of skilled manpower also the high cost of tests and lack of awareness about these tests among consumers.



PCR And Real Time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Keyplayers

The PCR and real time PCR molecular diagnostics market is currently being dominated by the leading players such as Abbott Laboratories, Elekta AB Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN N.V., Hologic, Inc. and GRIFOLS, S.A.. These companies have been focusing on expanding their product portfolios and are also focusing on developing new diagnostic technologies.



PCR And Real Time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentations

By Technology:

• Traditional PCR

• Real-time PCR

• Digital PCR

By Product:

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Consumables

By Application:

• Infectious Diseases Testing

• Oncology Testing

By End-User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Academic & Research Centers

• Others



Table of Content-

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Technology 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Product 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market, by End-User 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Dynamics

3.1. PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities



Chapter 4. Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion



Chapter 5. Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Traditional PCR

5.4.2. Real-time PCR

5.4.3. Digital PCR



Chapter 6. Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product , Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Instruments

6.4.2. Reagents

6.4.3. Consumables

