Dr. Nirmal Choraria was Honoured with the IMA National Award at the 97th National Annual Conference, UP
Dr. Nirmal Choraria (Founder & Chief Pediatrician, Nirmal Hospitals) awarded IMA National Award at 97th National Annual Conference- Indian Medical Association.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a moment of great honour that Dr. Nirmal Choraria (Founder & Chief Pediatrician, Nirmal Hospitals) has been awarded the IMA National Award at the 97th National Annual Conference of the Indian Medical Association, held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The IMA National Award is a prestigious honour recognizing outstanding contributions and dedication to medicine. It is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the medical profession and have demonstrated a commitment to excellence in their work.
Dr. Choraria is a highly respected member of the medical fraternity and has made invaluable contributions to the field through his hard work and dedication to providing high-quality care to their patients. It was an honour to see Dr. Choraria receive this well-deserved recognition.
This award is a testament to Dr. Choraria's commitment to the medical profession and his laboured practices in making Nirmal Hospitals as one of the most trusted multispeciality hospitals in Gujarat.
Now and then, the renowned Nirmal Hospitals pays homage to the hardships faced by patients around South Gujarat. The hospital organizes several free health check-up camps for the destitute, unprivileged, and individuals in urgent need of medical help. Also, it organizes pediatric health camps for children and monitors their health for their well-being.
The IMA National Award is a stepping stone toward excellence for Dr. Nirmal Choraria. His selfless services beckoned toward the medical field and are of utmost awe and inspiration. Nirmal Hospitals, under the compassionate leadership of Dr. Choraria, strives toward achieving par excellence in treating and nursing medically destitute back to health and fitness.
