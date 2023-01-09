Anti Fatigue Cosmetics Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.5% between (2021–2027) - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti Fatigue Cosmetics Market Analysis

The anti fatigue cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027, owing to the increasing demand for products that help improve workplace productivity. The market is segmented into product, distribution and region.

Dermal fillers are considered the largest segment of the anti fatigue cosmetics market and are projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Sunscreens account for the second-largest segment and are projected to witness a high growth owing to their preventive properties. Moisturizers and eye creams are also major segments of the anti fatigue cosmetics market and are expected to grow at a slower rate compared to dermal fillers and sunscreens.



Anti Fatigue Cosmetics Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The increasing awareness about the importance of good sleep quality has led to the growth of this market. Besides, the increasing adoption of devices such as laptops and tablets is another key factor driving the market growth. However, several challenges such as potential side effects and lack of understanding about these products could hamper the market growth in the future.

The anti-fatigue cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end use industry, and region. By product type, the market is divided into eye creams and lipsticks. By application, it is segmented into office workers, students, and professionals. End use industry includes transportation & logistics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, construction & real estate, manufacturing & allied industries, etc. Region includes North America (USA), Europe (Germany), Asia Pacific (China), Japan & South Korea), Latin America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia), and Others.



Anti Fatigue Cosmetics Market Keyplayers

Some of the leading players in the global anti fatigue cosmetics market include Evian Group, L’Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever NV, and Shiseido Co., Ltd. These companies are offering a wide range of products that address various types of fatigue such as cognitive, motor, sensory, and emotional.

Some of the key strategies adopted by these companies to grow their businesses include increasing brand awareness, expanding into new geographies, and developing innovative products. Some of the key challenges that these companies face include increasing competition from regional players and newcomers entering the market, although they are poised to overcome these obstacles in the coming years.

Anti Fatigue Cosmetics Market Segmentations

By Product Outlook:

• Cream

• Oil

• Lotion

• Serum

• Gel

• Others

By Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline



Table of Content-

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Anti-fatigue cosmetics Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Anti-fatigue cosmetics Market, by Product Outlook, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Anti-fatigue cosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Anti-fatigue cosmetics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Anti-fatigue cosmetics Market Dynamics

3.1. Anti-fatigue cosmetics Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Hectic daily routine

3.1.1.2. Increasing globalization and urbanization

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Large number of manufacturers

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Expansion in e-commerce industry

Chapter 4. Global Anti-fatigue cosmetics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Anti-fatigue cosmetics Market, by Product Outlook

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Anti-fatigue cosmetics Market by Product Outlook, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Anti-fatigue cosmetics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Outlook 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Anti-fatigue cosmetics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cream

5.4.2. Oil

5.4.3. Lotion

5.4.4. Serum

5.4.5. Gel

5.4.6. Others

……..toc continued



