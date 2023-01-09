Airport Passenger Screening System Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airport Passenger Screening System Market Analysis

The airport passenger screening system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of **% during 2022–2028, according to a report by Douglas Insights. The increase in air travel and the increasing security measures taken by airports are some of the key factors fueling the growth of this market.

The airport passenger screening system is a system designed to scan passengers before they board planes. Worldwide air traffic has been increasing over the years due to the need for more secure airports. This rise in air traffic has led to an increase in security risks, which is why flight screening systems have become necessary. Improved screening systems at airports are imperative as passengers become a key part of airport operations. With increased efficiency at the airport, improved performance and operability can be achieved. Currently, passenger screening is also receiving more attention from the government and private companies. The passenger screening system can be segregated on the basis of type, i.e., advanced imaging system, explosive detection system, and metal detection system. These innovative systems can also spot undetectable items, including metallic and non-metallic ones.



Airport Passenger Screening System Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The future of the airport security market looks promising. Major OEMs have put in a lot of investments to introduce next-generation passenger screening systems, and these are expected to be met with success for travelers. The boom in the usage of advanced imaging systems that is being witnessed currently will further help the global airport passenger screening systems market to grow. Millimeter wave technology, which can see through people's clothing and identify undetectable objects, can also be a significant market player. In addition, rising global security requirements will ensure the long-term expansion and implementation of airport passenger screening systems.



Airport Passenger Screening System Market Keyplayers

Some of the key market players are ALERT Global Services (U.K.), CTXSecurity (U.S.), Explosive Detection Systems Ltd. (Israel), Fujitsubo Corporation (Japan), GE Aviation Security Solutions (U.S.), GS4 Limited (Australia), InfraGard Canada Inc. (Canada), MorphoTrust Incorporated (Netherlands), NSI Security Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), andSecure Flight Solutions LLC.(U.S.).



Airport Passenger Screening System Market Segmentations

• By Type

Explosive Trace Detectors

Metal Detectors

Magneto Static Detectors

Full Body Scanners

Advanced Imaging Technologies

• By Application

Civilian & Commercial Airport

Military Airport



Table of Content-

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Airport Passenger Screening System Market

2.2. Global Airport Passenger Screening System Market Snapshot



3 . AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEM – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers of Airport Passenger Screening System Market

3.3. Market Restraints of Airport Passenger Screening System Market

3.4. Opportunities of Airport Passenger Screening System Market

3.5. Trends of Airport Passenger Screening System Market

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis of Airport Passenger Screening System Market

3.7. Airport Passenger Screening System Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractive Analysis by Type

3.7.2 Market Attractive Analysis by Application

3.7.3 Market Attractive Analysis by Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Airport Passenger Screening System Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Airport Passenger Screening System Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Airport Passenger Screening System Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Airport Passenger Screening System Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak on Airport Passenger Screening System Market

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Airport Passenger Screening System Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Airport Passenger Screening System Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis on Airport Passenger Screening System Market



6 . GLOBAL AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEM MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE

6.1 Overview by Type

6.2 Historical Data 2015-2018

6.3 Global Airport Passenger Screening System Market Analysis by Type

6.4 Market Analysis of Explosive Trace Detectors by Regions

6.6 Market Analysis of Metal Detectors by Regions

6.5 Market Analysis of Magneto Static Detectors by Regions

6.7 Market Analysis of Full Body Scanners by Regions

6.8 Market Analysis of Advanced Imaging Technologies by Regions



7 . GLOBAL AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEM MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview by Application

7.2 Historical Data 2015-2018

7.3 Global Airport Passenger Screening System Market Analysis by Application

7.4 Market Analysis of Civilian & Commercial Airport by Regions

7.5 Market Analysis of Military Airport by Regions

…………….



