Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.2% between (2022–2028) - Douglas Insights

The major factors impeding the expansion of the global achondroplasia market are the adverse effects and high price of drugs used to treat achondroplasia.

The achondroplasia therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2022–2028). The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of the disease and the rise in investment in the development of new achondroplasia therapies.

Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder that affects the protein fibroblast growth factor receptor. In achondroplasia, this protein begins to function abnormally, slowing bone development in the growth plate cartilage. Adults with achondroplasia range in height from 42 to 56 inches. The genetic disorder is transmissible from parent to child. However, in approximately 80% of cases, achondroplasia is caused by a spontaneous mutation (a sudden genetic defect) that originates during embryonic development.



Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market Growth: Drivers and Risks

The increasing approvals and launches of new drugs by the market's leading players are anticipated to drive market expansion. As an example, on January 13, 2022, Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company based in Denmark, announced that the European Commission (EC) had approved TransCon hGH as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection for the treatment of pediatric patients experiencing growth failure due to insufficient endogenous growth hormone secretion or a deficiency of growth hormone. TransCon hGH contains somatropin, which delivers therapeutic quantities of unmodified somatropin (hGH) to the body.

The major factors impeding the expansion of the global achondroplasia market are the adverse effects and high price of drugs used to treat achondroplasia. For example, growth hormone treatment can be costly, costing between $10,000 and $60,000 per year for growth hormone treatment alone. In addition, the list price of VOXZOGO (vosoritide) in France under the ATU (Temporary Authorization for Use) process is 712 euros (837.3 dollars) per vial.

Players in the Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market

The key players in this market are Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, and Eli Lilly.

Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type

• Growth hormone therapy

• Surgery

• Supportive Therapy

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Retail Pharmacies

• Others

Table of Content-

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market

2.2. Global Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market Snapshot



3 . ACHONDROPLASIA THERAPEUTICS – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers of Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market

3.3. Market Restraints of Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market

3.4. Opportunities of Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market

3.5. Trends of Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis of Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market

3.7. Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractive Analysis by Treatment Type

3.7.2 Market Attractive Analysis by End-User

3.7.3 Market Attractive Analysis by Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Achondroplasia Therapeutics Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Achondroplasia Therapeutics Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Achondroplasia Therapeutics Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Achondroplasia Therapeutics Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak on Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis on Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market



6 . GLOBAL ACHONDROPLASIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET ANALYSIS BY TREATMENT TYPE

6.1 Overview by Treatment Type

6.2 Historical Data 2015-2018

6.3 Global Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market Analysis by Treatment Type

6.4 Market Analysis of Growth Hormone Therapy by Regions

6.6 Market Analysis of Surgery by Regions

6.5 Market Analysis of Supportive Therapy by Regions



7 . GLOBAL ACHONDROPLASIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET ANALYSIS BY END-USER

7.1 Overview by End-User

7.2 Historical Data 2015-2018

7.3 Global Achondroplasia Therapeutics Market Analysis by End-User

7.4 Market Analysis of Hospitals by Regions

7.5 Market Analysis of Specialty Clinics by Regions

7.6 Market Analysis of Retail Pharmacies by Regions

7.7 Market Analysis of Others by Regions

……toc continued

