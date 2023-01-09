Colebrook Financial Company Announces Hypothecation Loan for Gold Point Lodging and Realty
Colebrook Financial Company has renewed a $12 million line of credit to Gold Point Lodging and Realty.
Our goal at BGV is creating smiles. Working with Colebrook certainly produces smiles on our part.”MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colebrook Financial Company, a leading lender to the timeshare industry, has announced it has renewed a $12 million line of credit to Gold Point Lodging and Realty, part of the Breckenridge Grand Vacations (BGV) companies) to finance sales at Breckenridge Grand Vacations’ (BGV) Grand Timber Lodge.
Created in 1984, Breckenridge Grand Vacations (BGV) was built by brothers Mike and Rob Millisor and friend Mike Dudick upon the belief that the success of their company would be determined by the positive impact it had on their owners and guests, employees, and the community. The developers of the company also embraced the concept that BGV would be the best in sales if they were first and foremost the best in customer service. BGV now creates Grand vacations for over 30,000 owners.
The recent renewal emphasizes the value Colebrook Financial Company places on long term relationships. Breckenridge Grand Vacations has been a customer since 2009 “Breckenridge Grand Vacations is one of the largest and best independent timeshare developers in the United States and we’re delighted to have had an excellent relationship with them since 2009. Each of their properties is more spectacular than the last, even though that didn’t seem possible when the last one opened. Somehow, they manage to outdo themselves every time,” said Tom Petrisko, Principal of Colebrook.
Blake Davis, CFO of Breckenridge Grand Vacations adds: “Our goal at BGV is creating smiles. Working with Colebrook certainly produces smiles on our part. Over the past decade we’ve seen first hand how they continually look at different perspectives to make the process and results more beneficial to all concerned.”
Colebrook is a pioneer in many forms of financing. They began financing club products before most lenders. Few competitors can match their longevity in the industry. Bill Ryczek started in 1979, Mark Raunikar in 1988 and Tom Petrisko in 1998. Yet, this experienced and nimble management team adapts to new situation more quickly than larger institutions.
Colebrook Financial Company, based in Middletown, Connecticut, specializes in providing financing for the timeshare industry, and can offer a variety of facilities in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $30 million or more. We have an innovative approach to financing and pride ourselves on rapid turnaround and personal service. Colebrook has no committees, and our most important policy is common sense. You’ll get straight answers, and you can always talk to a principal. For a complete list of product offerings and information on Colebrook and its principals, visit www.colebrookfinancial.com Gold Point Lodging & Realty Inc.
Gold Point Lodging & Realty Inc. manages Grand Timber Lodge.
Grand Timber Lodge: The perfect mountain resort in the perfect mountain town.
Located just off the slopes of the Breckenridge Ski Resort, Grand Timber Lodge is the perfect place for making family memories year-round. The resort provides quick access to all mountain activities, while being just a short walk from Breckenridge’s bustling Main Street.
With residences ranging from studio units to four-bedrooms, Grand Timber Lodge has the perfect accommodation size to fit any group. Residences that are one-bedroom and larger feature ample square footage, fully-stocked kitchens, gas fireplaces and balconies. Resort amenities include: multiple indoor/outdoor pools and hot tubs, The Boot restaurant and bar, fitness center, private theaters, family game room and more.
