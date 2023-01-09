Little-known berry has potential to become a North American superstar

naturally grown goldenberries contain vitamins A,B, C, and K Goldenberry Farms. Where Good Things Grow Goldenberry Farms is a leading exporter of farm fresh, sustainably grown goldenberries and physalis

As post-Covid consumers search for healthier options at the grocer, some little-known fruits have begun to come into better view.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet the golden round “berry” which is known by several names, including Peruvian ground cherry, physalis peruviana, Rasbhari (Hindu name), Alma berries (India), uchuva (South-American name), Cape Gooseberry (in North America), goldenberry, uvilla, and physalis. For our purposes, we refer to the fruit by the name you are most likely to see in the grocery store - the goldenberry.

Goldenberries have been around literally since ancient times, but they are just now growing in attention with more health-conscious and Generation Z consumers around the globe. In case you have never heard of this fruit, we will help you get to expert status in just a few minutes.



They are not just another berry.

To begin, goldenberries are not actually berries at all. In fact, they are quite different from other fruit that we encounter in the produce aisle. Goldenberries are members of the nightshade family (Solanaceae botanical family, for all the scientists). This “family” of fruit includes some unlikely cousins, including tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and the tomatillo. In fact, the goldenberry grows on a vine, covered with green leaves, the same as a tomatillo. These leaves help to protect the fruit and help also to enhance the nutritional qualities even after harvesting. You can find goldenberries in the market today both with and without their leaves. Typically goldenberries with their leaves are called physalis, while the peeled fruit is sold as “goldenberries.”

They Taste like TANG®.

These tiny orange fruits have a subtly sweet-tart flavor like that of pineapple or strawberry. The flavor has been described as “Mother Nature’s Sweet-Tart” or similar to the popular “TANG®” drink, a flavor that is both sweet but with a sour or tart compliment. The juicy berries are packed with vital nutrients that provide really incredible health benefits, which claim to include uplifting immunity, improving eyesight, and lowering inflammation in the body.



Made in Medellin:

The fruit is quite picky as to where it will grow, demanding very high altitudes and a specific climate. Goldenberries prefer a cool climate with lots of clouds and high-altitude tropical regions amid hilly areas. Although it can be grown as a summer garden crop, neither North America nor Europe have been able to successfully grow this fruit commercially.

High-quality goldenberries thrive in only one area of the globe, the Andes mountains which boast both a semi-tropical climate, sun, clouds and high altitude. Although small quantities of the fruit are sourced from Peru and Ecuador, the goldenberry (or uchuva) is primarily grown and exported by Colombia. This popular fruit is hand-harvested and exported with both a peeled (berry) presentation, as well as the physalis presentation of the berry with its protective husk (think of it as the sweet, orange cousin of the tomatillo).



About The Goldenberry Plant:

The (Physalis peruviana) plant is a perennial vine-like tree, with soft woody bark. It has a life of about 24 months and is grown on trellises, reaching a height of 5 – 6 feet. The plant thrives in high-altitude regions with cool air and sun, and well-drained or loamy soils.

The physalis fruit is a small berry, with a smooth, green outer skin when raw which turns vivid yellow to orange and becomes sweet (with a touch of sour) once ripened. The protective outer leaf is removed before consuming the goldenberry fruit. The delicious and unique tart taste of the goldenberry makes it ideal to be eaten raw, in yogurt, in fruit salads, as well as incorporated into jams, pies, juices, jellies and sauces. Dried or dehydrated goldenberries are also quite popular, both for their tangy flavor as well as for their nutritional punch.

Packs a Nutritional Punch:

Not only are the small (physalis) fruits a mouth-watering delight, but they are also loaded with components that can boost our overall well-being.

The fruit is naturally low in calories and high in dietary fiber, and even contains a small amount of protein! As such, goldenberries are a useful addition to a weight loss diet and serve as a healthy snack to curb cravings.

The fruit is brimming with vitamins C, B1, B2, and B3, as well as vitamins A and K, which naturally boost defense mechanisms, help to regulate our metabolism, have been shown to enhance vision, and ensure optimal blood clotting processes.

Moreover, goldenberries are full of key minerals including iron for healthy red blood cell synthesis, calcium and phosphorous, and a trove of antioxidants containing powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

Customers are demanding healthier options:

The post-covid consumer is different in several key aspects, one being their awareness of the health content of their food. Market studies show that 32% of consumers and 41% of parents in 2021 have specifically commented that they are more focused on adding fresh fruit and produce to their family table, as well as being more attentive to the overall vitamin and nutritional content of the products they consume. This consumer trend has paved the way for the entry of many newer tropical fruits to enter the grocery realm, including goldenberries, which now have increased their export volumes to major markets globally.

Look for goldenberries to be more omnipresent in fruit mixes, recipes, and in the produce section as the focus on colorful and fresh ingredients continues to rise.



Goldenberry Farms is a leading grower of sustainably harvested physalis and goldenberries, with growing regions near both Medellin and Bogota Colombia. The company, known for its “Where Good Things Grow” approach to regenerative farming, focuses on soil health and education to commercially grow fruit naturally with longer shelf life and ideal taste profile. GBF has been designated a “ZOMAC” company in Colombia, for its commitment to rebuilding communities and areas via the development of sustainable tropical fruit.

Goldenberry Farms™ is a grower, packer, and leading exporter of high-quality goldenberries and physalis, and ships via air and sea to consumers in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. GBF works with growers and exporters to help educate and promote the nutritional and social benefits associated with this unique fruit.

Harvesting Goldenberries (Physalis) in the field - sustianable growing