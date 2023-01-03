Goldenberry Farms achieves a giving milestone

Goldenberry Farms achieved its milestone of supporting small growers and feeding local communities with a contribution of over 15 tons of fresh fruit. Goldenberry Farms. Where Good Things Grow

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldenberry Farms has donated more than 37,000 pounds of fresh and freshly dehydrated produce as part of its “Where Good Things Grow” initiative to support farmers and local communities.

Since farmers are not able to sell 100% of their harvest, fresh fruit is often discarded. During the COVID pandemic, Goldenberry Farms began a program of supporting small, regional farms by purchasing their food for the purposes of local food donations nationally. In this way, there was a benefit of sustaining the local farm community, as well as offering fresh fruit to local families.

As food insecurity continued to affect regional communities in 2022, Goldenberry Farms continued the program but began to add donations from the companies’ own farms as well. These donations are coupled with non-perishable items such as rice and dried beans, to help families with a healthy and balanced meal kit.

”Providing nourishment to people facing food insecurity is fundamental to our mission of being a responsible partner in our communities,” commented Christopher Palumbo, Brand Director. “Goldenberry Farms has a commitment to helping promote fresh fruit and healthy food choices, we are humbled and grateful to be in a position to help support others with our giving programs.”

This year, the company completed 2022 with fresh food donations of over 37,000 pounds of fruit, which provided support to thousands of recipients. The company plans to continue the program with some planned enhancements for the upcoming year.

“With the help of our customers and team members, we can succeed in business while also supporting the neediest members of our communities.”

Goldenberry Farms™ is a grower, packer, exporter, and merchandiser of high-quality fruit. The company, known for its “Where Good Things Grow” approach to regenerative farming, focuses on soil health, community development, education, and empowerment as its core values. GBF has been designated a “ZOMAC” company in Colombia, focused to rebuild communities with the development of exotic, “better for you” tropical fruit and produce.

Goldenberry Farms has a commitment to helping promote fresh fruit as a healthy and fresh snack alternative globally.