Daya Naef Named 2022-23 President of BNI's Online Referal Professionals Chapter of Southern Alabama
Daya Naef an attorney, business coach, and owner of The Success Partner, offers Individual & Group Training worldwide.
I am honored and delighted to accept the job as ORP's president, BNI is a great organization and through its successful networking program, I have grown my business. Now, I intend to pay that forward.”DAPNE , AL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daya Naef, attorney, business coach, and owner of The Success Partner has been named the 2022-23 President of the Business Network International (BNI)'s On-Line Referral Professionals (ORP) Chapter of Southern Alabama. BNI® is the world's leading business referral organization, with over 285,000 Member-businesses participating in nearly 10,500 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in over 70 countries worldwide.
— Daya Naef
As President of the Online Referral Professionals Chapter, Naef aims to expand membership. She will be responsible for the following:
- Providing Leadership & Vision
- Leading the meeting through the BNI Agenda
- Chairing regular Leadership Team meetings
- Ensuring the chapter achieves its goals by making sure the Leadership Team carries out their roles effectively; and
- Assisting in choosing the next President in consultation with the BNI Director Consultant.
"I am honored and delighted to accept the job as ORP's president," Naef says. "BNI is a great organization and through its successful networking program, I have grown my business. Now, I intend to pay that forward."
Naef's business, The Success Partner, is a Powerhouse Coaching firm that features Individual & Group Training worldwide. She offers individual and group coaching, Conflict Coaching, and Emotional Intelligence assessments. Naef also conducts interactive speaking engagements for companies, trade organizations, professional development groups, academic institutions, networking meetings, and conferences. The Success Partner is in Daphne, Alabama, with satellite offices in Washington, DC, & New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Sucess Partner offers many different styles of leadership presentations. Those topics include Emotional Intelligence, Client Development, Growth Strategy, Creating and Maintaining a Company Culture, Networking Skills, and Conflict Management. All workshops are tailored to the participants/audience after an interview with the organizer and, ideally, a survey of the members.
"My clients are outwardly successful and want more fulfillment in their actions and who they are in the world. They are professionals and business owners who want to break free of the hamster wheel and be more successful while spending more time with their families and communities, in the art studio, or traveling for pleasure. From day one, we dig deep to connect with life's purpose, design a plan for living, and implement it together as partners. Relationships get stronger, clients and customers are happier, stay longer, buy more, and speak of you and your work with praise," Naef says.
An attorney and mediator for nearly two decades, Naef graduated in 2019 from Accomplishment Coaching's strenuous program in Washington, DC. She is also an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) with the International Coaching Federation (ICF).
About BNI®
BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Since 1985, BNI has created over $146,000,000,000 US Din revenue for BNI Members via over 143 million valuable new client referrals. To learn more about BNI and how to visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI's philosophy is centered on Givers Gain®, and BNI's motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®.
Daya Naef
The Success Partner
+1 504-669-1020
dayajnaef@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok