School Leaders Want to Improve because of What is at Stake Across the Nation

Pushing Boundaries Consulting, LLC released their latest book, 100 No-Nonsense Things that ALL School Leaders Should STOP Doing.

Pushing Boundaries Consulting, LLC released their latest book, 100 No-Nonsense Things that ALL School Leaders Should STOP Doing, because quality teaching and learning among communities is at stake across the nation.

“Students are being allowed to fail all over the country for the comfort and security of adult-driven platforms. We will never move forward if teachers are handed the power to undermine school leadership, their colleagues, and the families of the schools that they serve.”

-Dr. Wendy Richards, Speaker, Professor, and Educational Consultant

Boldy and courageously, 108 ambitious educational leaders networked to collaborate and publish one of the largest educational publishing projects EVER. 100 No-Nonsense Things that ALL School Leaders Should STOP Doing is the second book in the educational STOP series. In this brilliant compilation, Dr. Rick Jetter invited PK-21 school leaders to share past experiences, sound advice, collective expertise, and high-quality leadership practices aimed to prepare aspiring educational leaders and to support current school leaders, nationwide. This no-nonsense approach questions the status-quo, applies tried and true strategies, and celebrates the grit necessary to produce award winning schools. Listen to what several of the authors shared in this new book release:

“This work is NOT easy and some days it is minute by minute survival. You are the CEO of culture building and the synergy built among your teams.”

-Dr. PJ Caposey, 2023 Illinois Superintendent of the year by Illinois Association of School Administrators

“Never lose the wonderful memories you have amassed or lose sight of the vision of leading a school or district out of mediocrity, doubt, despair, frustrations, or loss of love for the career you chose.”

-Dr. Robert A. Martinez (Resilience Guy), CHRO of the Antioch Unified School District.

“When you have trust from your colleagues and staff, you have the ability to create a culture that can drive behavior, which in turn can produce results. The power of culture lies in our ability to engage the hearts and minds of our staff members.”

-Michelle Osterhoudt, Superintendent of the Margaretville Central School District.

How Do We Help School Leaders Succeed?

It is clear from trending initiatives among educational organizations that school leaders have assumed compounding responsibilities because of the pandemic, politics, and societal shifts. The profile and needs of students, families and teachers require innovation, collaboration, and a community approach to solving historical issues that have impacted school reformation. School leaders are dedicated to academic achievement, health and wellbeing, and the future of school communities. The educational initiatives below are a direct response to the needs of school leaders:

“Who’s Taking Care of the Principal?”

-National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP), November 26, 2022

“Lighthouse School Systems to Serve as Models to Transform Education”

-The School Superintendents Association (AASA), December 7, 2022

“Improving Your Leadership Network Series”

-National Association of Secondary Principals (NASSP), updated in December 2022

100 No-Nonsense Things that ALL School Leaders Should STOP Doing, is high added value because the STOP initiative supports top-down school reformation initiatives through real, raw, and relevant up-to-date advice that accelerates school leader success.

Educational leaders deserve relevant knowledge and tools that promote synergy among teams, aid in delivering their personal best, create a strong sense of belonging, promote living a healthy career, generate action-oriented achievement outcomes, are productive, maximize stakeholders, and model dynamic off-the-charts leadership presence. Improving the quality of education in American schools requires wrestling with topics on HOW educational leaders can STOP . . .

• Winging Culture

• Allowing Emotions to Encroach on the Organization

• Interacting Harshly or Irrationally

• Misunderstanding Yourself and Others

• Making Decisions Haphazardly

• Wasting Time

• Forgetting the Capacity of the Community

• Making Everything about YOU, and even . . .

• Dismissing Reality!

Pushing Boundaries Consulting, LLC co-founders Dr. Rick Jetter and Rebecca Coda are on a mission to manifest leadership truth in everything they do and have a vision to lead deep community-based conversations that challenge practices that do not work in K-12 public education. Anyone can push boundaries against the apathy and complacency that still exist in schools, organizations, and the educational industry today. Pushing Boundaries Consulting, LLC affiliates and authors initiate courageous conversations, contribute professionally to their local communities, develop an area of expertise, and serve others relentlessly . . .

because our students are counting on US!

100 No-Nonsense Things that ALL School Leaders Should STOP Doing was released on December 7, 2022 and is also available with its companion book for teachers entitled, 100 No-Nonsense Things that ALL Teachers Should STOP Doing.

Both are available in paperback form.

