Over 100 Educators Reveal the REAL Reasons for Failing the Nation's Report Card

103 educational leaders were bold & courageous enough to stand up to the malpractice happening in classrooms across the nation.

How bad does it have to get before stakeholders examine failing practices and get involved to ensure that ALL students receive a high quality education, NOW, and in the years to come?” — ...because our students are counting on Us!

TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pushing Boundaries Consulting, LLC educational experts set aside politics, race, sexual orientation, religion, or any other faction of politicized educational topics that could possibly divide public education and, instead, are united to rise and actively support academic excellence and in order to answer the #1 question that many stakeholders are suddenly asking about our public schools:

How Do We FIX Our Schools?

Blameless, but supportively practioner-based, teachers must STOP various practices that lead to wasted time, antiquated approaches, inefficiencies, and poorly developed relationships. Instead, our authors contend that evidence-based practices, strategic relationship building, innovation, and high-quality cross-curricular instruction are the answers to these 100 poor practices.

In 100 No-Nonsense Things that ALL Teachers Should STOP Doing the pleas of over 100 educators have begged educators, leaders, and stakeholders to eradicate ineffective practices in education. They are not a bit surprised at the results of “The Nation’s Report Card” released this week from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. If these headlines aren’t a big enough wake-up call for legislators, state departments of education, district leaders, and school officials, how bad does it have to get before stakeholders are willing to REALLY act and WALK the WALK?

“Nation’s Report Card Shows Test Scores at Lowest Level in Decades.” PBS News Hour, October 24, 2022

“Test Scores Show Historic Setbacks.” Times News, October 25, 2022

“Nation’s Report Card Shows Historic Drop in Academic Scores.” MSN News, October 25, 2022

Testimonial insights into this major educational crisis and book include:

“To achieve the highest possible level of classroom success, educators must STOP with bad habits. Think of it as a toxicity cleanses from anything holding you and your school back from high and masterful achievement.”

-Dr. Rick Jetter

“The system is often not set up for every student to succeed, especially students of color. All educators must work to understand their students’ cultures, academic interests, and family values in education. We must raise our expectations for the benefit of our students, society, and future generations.”

-Dr. Basil Marin

“What I love about the 100 ideas and concepts is that they provide real, actual, and articulated ways for us to step away from old practices. The worst thing about what we do in education is that we do not properly imagine new outcomes and new futures for our students. We are always aiming for a convergent and static approach even when our own school experiences as children have never really worked, anyway.”

-Jon Corippo

“Synergy will only create five-star schools when teachers and families work together as respected experts. This combination produces unbeatable student success!”

-Dr. Amie Lawless

Pushing Boundaries Consulting, LLC educational leaders represent a variety of student demographics, educators, and communities nationwide. Boldy and courageously, these highly effective educators networked to collaborate and publish one of the largest educational publishing projects to date. 100 No-Nonsense Things that ALL Teachers Should Stop Doing was compiled by, Dr. Rick Jetter, in order to address the deficiencies in classrooms across America that have systemically and negatively impacted high student achievement.

Whether you are a parent, educational leader, or teacher, we owe it to future generations to enter into a real conversation about how we can fix K-12 public education before it’s too late. The effectiveness of K-12 education also relies upon school boards, curriculum writers, funding sources, state legislatures, and federal decision-makers. If K-12 education is to emerge as equitable, informed, and productive through deep community transformations, then ALL community members must become informed and involved for the future of this great nation to become, ultimately, successful.

