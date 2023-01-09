Stock Symbol BOMO $BOMO Talent Robot $BOMO for Employers $BOMO for Candidates Michael Neece CFO $BOMO

The Hiring Process Becomes More Important as Hiring Slows: bowmo™, Inc. (OTC Stock Symbol: BOMO)

bowmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BOMO)

BOMO offers a free video series revealing how to implement a data-centric hiring process used by organizations internationally from start-ups to Fortune 50 companies.” — BOMO Chief Product Officer Michael R. Neece

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hiring Process Becomes More Important as Hiring Slows: bowmo™, Inc. Employers are adjusting hiring to align business investments with the current realities of the 2023 US economy. Conflicting economic signals are challenging executives when making hiring decisions. Many companies continue to hire even as others freeze hiring.- Payroll employment added another 223K jobs in December 2022 as reported in the latest US Bureau of Labor Statistics report.- Inflation is up in most major economies- Some companies are pausing hiring while others are hiring aggressively.- Talent shortages persist and the war for talent continuesAs recruiting activity fluctuates, technical and business managers are seeking new value from their internal recruiting teams.Improving the internal hiring process is one immediate way human resources (HR) and recruiting teams can deliver new value to hiring teams so they’re ready when high-volume hiring returns.To help to hire, HR and recruiting teams deliver new value to the business, BOMO offers a free video series revealing how to implement a data-centric hiring process used by organizations internationally from start-ups to Fortune 50 companies.Click the URL below to watch the video illustrating a 5-step, data-centric hiring process used by best-in-class companies to hire top talent with unbiased confidence and accuracy.About Bowmo, Inc. (OTC: BOMO)bowmo™’s Vision is to deliver a Vertically Integrated Business Model (VIBM) capable of providing Software as a Service (“SaaS”), Recruiting as a Service (“RaaS”), e-Learning, and real-added value to all segments of the HR-Tech market in the US and worldwide.DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

Fresh Merger/Making Revenues/Big News for Bowmo Inc. $BOMO CEO Eddie Aizman’s exclusive interview with RChilli