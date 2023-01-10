Orangeburg, South Carolina Department of Public Safety Launches tip411 to Connect Community with Police
New tip411 app & anonymous tip system helps residents connect with the department to submit anonymous tips, view alerts, & access other important information
We believe that the new app will help us work closely with our residents in terms of making our community as safe as it can be.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (DPW) recently launched a new app and anonymous tip system to help residents connect with the department to submit anonymous tips, view alerts and access other important information from Orangeburg DPS.
— Chief Charles P. Austin, Sr.
Developed by tip411, the Orangeburg DPS app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of community members of all ages. The Orangeburg DPS app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or on the department's website at http://www.orangeburg.sc.us/public-safety.
“We believe in strong community relationships and this certainly will be another step toward improving our delivery of services,” said Chief Charles P. Austin, Sr. “We believe that the new app will help us work closely with our residents in terms of making our community as safe as it can be.”
In every community, getting residents to openly talk with police officers or provide their personal information is a daunting task. tip411 allows law enforcement to communicate with any individual that would not have otherwise been comfortable interacting with police by providing a safe space for them to do so anonymously.
The Orangeburg DPS app provides the capability for the public to share an anonymous tip with DPS and allows officers to respond in order to create an anonymous two-way conversation.
“We always encourage our citizens to work closely together, and when you do that, you get more done. Everybody will be safer,” said City Council Member Liz Zimmerman Keitt. “That’s what we want; safe, healthy living here in Orangeburg, which is such a beautiful place to live.”
The Orangeburg DPS app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100% anonymous because the technology removes all identifying information before DPS see the tips and there is no way to identify the tipster.
Individuals who can’t, or don’t want to download the Orangeburg DPS app, can share information with DPS by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone by texting keyword ODPS and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted via the department’s website at www.orangeburg.sc.us/public-safety.
Orangeburg, South Carolina has a population of 13,000 residents and is home to two historically black institutions of higher education: Claflin University and South Carolina State University. Learn more about their launch here via ABC Columbia https://www.abccolumbia.com/2022/12/07/orangeburg-dept-of-public-safety-launches-tip411-app-allows-anonymity-from-users/
Agencies interested in learning how tip411 can be used to help better connect your agency with the community to help prevent and solve crimes with the public’s assistance can get a free demo.
Terry Halsch
Citizen Observer
+1 315-481-3490
danr@citizenobserver.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube